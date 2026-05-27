Elevate Health Technologies Partners with Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut Bringing In-Office Medication Access to Patients

HOUSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Health Technologies, a leader in healthcare technology innovation and physician site-of-care solutions, has partnered with Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut to bring In-Office Dispensing (Medically Integrated Dispensing, or MID) services to patients through its OnePulse Connect platform. MID enables patients to receive their medications directly at the point of care, eliminating the delays and friction commonly associated with specialty pharmacy fulfillment.

Physician Medication Dispensing for Enhanced Patient Care

OnePulse Connect – Dispensing empowers practices to move medication fulfillment out of the pharmacy pipeline and directly into the clinical setting, putting critical therapies in patients' hands faster while creating a more sustainable economic model. The turnkey solution combines proprietary technology with hands-on operational and clinical support, delivering an elevated, streamlined patient experience.

For rheumatology patients managing complex, chronic conditions, timely access to the right medication can have a direct impact on outcomes. By integrating dispensing capabilities directly within the practice, Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut can now reduce time-to-therapy, minimize the administrative burden on patients navigating specialty pharmacies, and keep care connected in a familiar, trusted clinical environment.

"Having active inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases or rheumatologic conditions is akin to having a fire in your home. Consistent and timely access to medications is critical to 'putting out' the inflammation. Partnering with Elevate Health Technologies allows us to bring enhanced medication access directly into our practice, making the experience simpler and less stressful for the people who need it most," said Dr. Timothy Quan of Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut.

About Elevate Health Technologies

Elevate Health Technologies empowers healthcare practices with physician medication dispensing, in-office infusion, buy-and-bill, and inventory and procurement management — all enabled by its OnePulse Connect platform to optimize efficiency, strengthen practice economics, and improve patient care. By partnering with providers, patients, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payers, the company delivers innovative solutions that transform care delivery. Visit elevateht.com to learn more.

About Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut

Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut, led by Yale-trained rheumatologist Dr. Timothy Quan, provides exceptional rheumatologic care to patients in the greater Hartford area. The practice is committed to customized, high-quality care that fosters meaningful relationships with patients and supports both disease management and prevention. Services include thorough consultations, personalized treatment plans, in-office medication access, and an on-site infusion center offering intravenous therapies in a safe, comfortable, and patient-centered environment. Learn more at rheumspect.com.

For media or marketing inquiries, please contact: Darcey McDermott, Chief Marketing Officer, Elevate Health Technologies — [email protected]

SOURCE TLI ABM, INC. DBA Elevate Health Technologies