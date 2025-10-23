KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a leading telehealth platform dedicated to expanding access to medically-recommended cannabis, today highlights compelling new findings from 2025 research that reinforce the therapeutic value of medical cannabis and align with the company's mission under the leadership of CEO Aspen Noonan.

New 2025 Data Underscore Therapeutic Potential

According to a meta-analysis published in 2025 in the journal Frontiers in Oncology, cannabis use shows consistent positive associations with symptom management in cancer patients and potential antitumor effects, signalling the therapeutic promise of cannabis in oncology contexts.





In 2025, researchers noted that over 160 peer-reviewed studies have been published in the first half of the year exploring the benefits of cannabinoids (THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, etc.) across a wide spectrum of health conditions — including neurological disorders, immune dysregulation, sleep dysfunction and chronic inflammation.





The 2025 report by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) updates its "living review" of cannabis and chronic pain treatment in adults, reflecting the rapid pace of new data in 2025. Effective Healthcare

These developments mark 2025 as a critical year in which medical cannabis research is gaining traction, offering stronger evidence to support patient-care strategies.

What This Means for Elevate Holistics & the Industry

Under Aspen Noonan's leadership — she became CEO in June 2024 — Elevate Holistics has committed to a mission of "helping 1 million people get legal" with medical cannabis recommendations.

Noonan states:

"What we're seeing from the 2025 studies is a turning point. The science is starting to catch up to what patients have been telling us for years: that when medical cannabis is properly administered under physician oversight, it can meaningfully improve lives. At Elevate Holistics, our goal is to ensure those opportunities are accessible, safe and guided."

The company's telehealth model, offering online physician visits, rapid turnaround and multi-state support, is designed to remove barriers and support evidence-based access for patients.

Noonan adds:

"As regulatory frameworks evolve and research strengthens, we are doubling down on patient-first access, backed by the latest data, so both doctors and patients can move with confidence."

Elevate Holistics' Approach Highlights

Fully remote telemedicine process for obtaining state-specific medical cannabis recommendations.





Systemic support for paperwork, compliance and patient education — reducing confusion and time to access.





A values-driven leadership philosophy: Noonan has introduced initiatives including a four-day work-week to reinforce wellness, innovation and balance in the team.

About Elevate Holistics

Founded in 2019, Elevate Holistics is a women-led telehealth platform focused exclusively on medical cannabis recommendation services. With a mission to normalize plant-based medicine and expand safe access, the company operates in multiple U.S. states and has facilitated thousands of certifications to date. Under CEO Aspen Noonan's guidance, Elevate Holistics is scaling toward its goal of helping one million patients obtain legal access to medical cannabis — while advocating for destigmatization, rigorous oversight and full integration into healthcare.

