Elevate Holistics Declares: The Era of Pharma Dependence Is Over -- Cannabis Is the Next Frontier

In 2025, 24 states plus Washington D.C. have legalized adult-use cannabis, while nearly every other state allows medical access. According to MRI-Simmons, over 60% of Americans support federal legalization, and that majority keeps climbing.

Scientific evidence is also catching up to public sentiment:

A systematic review found moderate evidence that cannabis and cannabinoids help manage chronic pain and may reduce opioid use (U.S. Pharmacist).

and may reduce opioid use (U.S. Pharmacist). A real-world study of 5,200 patients linked medical cannabis use with fewer ER visits and better quality of life (Pain News Network).

(Pain News Network). New research from Stanford University and WashU developed a compound targeting cannabinoid receptors to relieve pain without psychoactive effects (Stanford News).

At the same time, emerging guidelines remind physicians to balance promise with caution (Pain News Network).

"Pharma has had its era," Noonan says. "It's time for a challenger. We're not waiting for permission — we're preparing for transition."

How Elevate Holistics Leads the Shift

Clinical integrity. Elevate Holistics operates exclusively with licensed U.S. physicians through HIPAA-compliant telehealth appointments, ensuring that plant-medicine receives the same professionalism as any prescription.

Safe, guided access. As Americans re-evaluate long-term dependence on opioids or benzodiazepines, Elevate provides a supervised path to explore cannabis as an alternative under physician guidance.

National reach, global vision. The company serves patients across 18+ states and closely tracks international reform, ready to expand as laws evolve. "We're a U.S. business first," says Noonan, "but this is a global movement toward safer, natural medicine."

Culture of disruption. Elevate's workforce reflects a new healthcare model — remote-first, diversity-driven, and built to adapt within complex regulatory environments.

Why This Matters

For patients: The old view — "if drugs don't work, try cannabis" — is obsolete. Now the question is: How can cannabis safely reduce or replace pharmaceuticals under physician care?

For providers: Knowledge of the endocannabinoid system, dosing, patient education, and compliance is becoming core clinical training, not fringe science.

For industry: As cannabis becomes a true pharma alternative, supply chains, access models, and quality standards must modernize. Companies built for the old prescription model won't thrive in the new plant-based paradigm.

Smart Reform, Not Chaos

Noonan stresses that responsible change is key. "This isn't about reckless legalization," she explains. "It's about data-driven, medically sound reform that integrates physicians, patients, and regulators."

Under her leadership, Elevate Holistics supports evidence-based education and partners with researchers exploring safer cannabis therapies (Frontiers in Pharmacology).

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Tulsa, OK, Elevate Holistics is a woman-led telehealth platform providing medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and patient education. Serving patients in over 18 U.S. states, Elevate combines technology, compliance, and compassionate care to help people legally and confidently access plant-based medicine.

