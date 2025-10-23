Elevate Holistics Empowers U.S. Veterans Through Medical Cannabis Access -- CEO Aspen Noonan Highlights New Federal & State-Level Progress

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a telehealth platform dedicated to medically-supervised cannabis access, today announces its renewed commitment to U.S. veterans — citing major 2025 legislative and usage-trends that underscore urgent need, and outlining how, under CEO Aspen Noonan, the company is expanding tailored support for veteran patients.

New Federal & Policy Milestones for Veterans

In 2025, significant policy advances signal changing terrain for veterans seeking medical cannabis:

The United States House of Representatives approved amendments to the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act (MilConVA) that would permit U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) doctors to recommend medical cannabis in states where it's legal, and block VA funds from enforcing directives that prevent veterans' participation in state-approved programs. THC Marijuana News -+2Business of Cannabis+2

The United States Senate passed a companion provision (by vote 87-9) in 2025 allowing veterans to participate in state medical cannabis programs and prohibiting the VA from penalizing program participation. The Marijuana Herald+1

A recent study found that among veterans aged 65-84, 14.1% reported using cannabis in the past year (largely for pain relief and sleep disorders). While use is growing, the authors note screening for cannabis-use-disorder (CUD) is increasingly important (36.3% of past-month users met CUD criteria). The Washington Post

Taken together, these shifts reflect a broader recognition of veterans' need for more accessible and less opioid-centric treatment options—and a policy environment that is catching up.

Elevate Holistics' Veteran-Focused Mission

Under the leadership of Aspen Noonan, Elevate Holistics is amplifying its veteran-centric initiatives:

"Veterans deserve choices," says Noonan. "With the growing body of research and landmark policy reforms in 2025, we're focused on ensuring veterans can access medically-directed cannabis under physician guidance — responsibly, safely, and with dignity."

Key initiatives include:

Veteran Outreach & Education : Providing tailored content and live webinars that address veterans' unique needs—such as chronic pain from service-related injuries, PTSD-adjacent sleep disturbances, and reducing reliance on opioids.

: Providing tailored content and live webinars that address veterans' unique needs—such as chronic pain from service-related injuries, PTSD-adjacent sleep disturbances, and reducing reliance on opioids. VA-Aligned Support Services : Helping veterans who live in legal states navigate state medical-cannabis programs, coordinate with licensed physicians, and maintain continuity with VA services.

: Helping veterans who live in legal states navigate state medical-cannabis programs, coordinate with licensed physicians, and maintain continuity with VA services. Partnering for Accessibility : Working with veteran-service-organizations to raise awareness of available programs, veteran discounts, and support lines for telehealth cannabis recommendation consultations.

: Working with veteran-service-organizations to raise awareness of available programs, veteran discounts, and support lines for telehealth cannabis recommendation consultations. Data & Compliance Focus: As policy evolves, Elevate Holistics maintains rigorous standards in physician licensing, state-by-state compliance, and patient follow-up—ensuring veterans have access to medically-directed care, not merely recreational cannabis

Why This Matters Now

With the policy barrier between the VA and state legal programs easing, more veterans will have the option to discuss medical cannabis with their VA providers or receive referrals — reducing the institutional barrier that previously forced out-of-pocket private-physician routes.

to discuss medical cannabis with their VA providers or receive referrals — reducing the institutional barrier that previously forced out-of-pocket private-physician routes. The data showing substantial veteran usage of cannabis (14.1% in the older veteran cohort) underscores latent demand, mobile usage trends, and the potential for medically-supervised pathways to reduce risks associated with unsupervised self-medication.

As the nation grapples with the opioid crisis (especially among veterans) and elevated rates of service-connected chronic pain and sleep disorders, medically-overseen cannabis access offers a potentially transformative alternative pathway.

About Elevate Holistics

Founded in 2019 and based in Tulsa, OK, Elevate Holistics is a woman-led telehealth platform solely focused on medical cannabis recommendations. Led by CEO Aspen Noonan, the company currently serves patients across multiple U.S. states via remote physician visits, state-specific compliance support, and comprehensive patient education. Elevate Holistics' mission is to increase safe, medically-guided access to plant-based therapies—and to support underserved patient communities, especially veterans.

