Elevate Holistics Extends Offerings for Online Medical Marijuana Doctors in Arkansas, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas

TEXARKANA, Ark., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, extends offerings for HIPAA-compliant online medical evaluations and patient-focused dispensary solutions per state laws to include Arkansas, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Elevate Holistics offers encrypted online telehealth options for patients seeking alternative health options including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos to help patients navigate state laws. Elevate Holistics' offerings include the preparation of all records and forms to help ensure patient's application acceptance and end-user patient compliance.

Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics, states, "Our patient-first philosophy has led Elevate Holistics to develop and offer turn-key solutions that go well beyond cannabis cards. Elevate Holistics delivers multistate solutions for patients in need of trusted cannabis doctors, doctors in need of cannabis patients. Our latest "Ask Me Anything" video series gives breaking news, medical updates, and most importantly direct communication between patients in need – and doctors with years of medical cannabis experience. The value to the patient is beyond money, it's potentially life-changing."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care.

Patients can book appointments online 24/7.

Elevate Holistics' patient advantages allow patients to meet with licensed doctors from the privacy of their homes saving patients time, lowering costs, and expanding healthcare services to those patients with limited mobility and or living in underserved rural communities.

Elevate Holistics 2020 expansion includes operations in the following communities.

410 Realtor Ave Texarkana, AR 71854

71854 5100 Buckeystown Pike STE 250 Frederick, MD 21704

21704 1829 Reisterstown Rd, STE 350, Baltimore, MD 21208

21208 201 King of Prussia Road Suite 650 Radnor, PA 19087

19087 1400 Waterloo Shore Lane Austin TX 78741

Elevate Holistics' turn-key solutions include patient access portals, secure medical services for doctors, and growth offerings for licensed dispensary proprietors.

Contact Information | Stephen Stearman, CEO Elevate Holistics | [email protected]

