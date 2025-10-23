Elevate Holistics Highlights America's "Green Workforce" Opportunity -- CEO Aspen Noonan Calls for Skilled Talent to Drive the Cannabis Industry's Next Phase

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a national telehealth leader in medically-supervised cannabis access, today underscores the growing economic significance of the cannabis industry workforce in the United States, and invites professionals from all backgrounds to contribute to what CEO Aspen Noonan calls the "green-workforce revolution."

Workforce Trends in the Legal Cannabis Industry

Recent 2025 data reinforce that the legal cannabis sector remains a major employment engine:

The U.S. legal cannabis industry supports approximately 425,002 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs , according to the 2025 Vangst Jobs Report released in May. PR Newswire+2The Marijuana Herald+2





, according to the 2025 Vangst Jobs Report released in May. PR Newswire+2The Marijuana Herald+2 Despite a modest employment decline (down 3.4% from 2023) the sector's retail sales grew to roughly $30.1 billion and are projected to reach $34 billion in 2025. Cannabis Business Times+2Vangst Cannabis Staffing Platform+2





and are projected to reach $34 billion in 2025. Cannabis Business Times+2Vangst Cannabis Staffing Platform+2 Job growth is concentrated in emerging legal markets: for example, employment in New York rose by about 209%, in Mississippi by ~103%, and in Ohio by ~34%. The Marijuana Herald+1





Concurrently, mature markets such as Illinois, Arizona and Colorado saw job declines of –25%, –52% and –9% respectively, highlighting the industry's transition from rapid expansion to operational discipline. PR Newswire+1

What This Means for Elevate Holistics & the Industry

"As one of America's leading employers in the plant-based medicine space, the cannabis industry is no longer just niche — it's a career-destination," says Aspen Noonan.

"Elevate Holistics is committed to being both a talent destination and a career accelerator for professionals looking to build meaningful roles in a rapidly evolving field."

Key corporate commitments include:

Career pathways & skill development — Elevate Holistics is expanding its internal training programs to upskill staff in clinical compliance, telehealth operations, patient education, regulatory advocacy and cannabis-specific best practices.





— Elevate Holistics is expanding its internal training programs to upskill staff in clinical compliance, telehealth operations, patient education, regulatory advocacy and cannabis-specific best practices. Diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) focus — Recognizing the green workforce as a vehicle for social mobility, Elevate Holistics prioritizes hiring in under-represented communities, veterans, and transitioning professionals bringing transferable skills.





— Recognizing the green workforce as a vehicle for social mobility, Elevate Holistics prioritizes hiring in under-represented communities, veterans, and transitioning professionals bringing transferable skills. Workforce flexibility & remote-first culture — With telemedicine at its core, the company offers remote and hybrid roles across states, reflecting modern workforce expectations and supporting geographic accessibility.





— With telemedicine at its core, the company offers remote and hybrid roles across states, reflecting modern workforce expectations and supporting geographic accessibility. Telehealth & plant-medicine integration — As the lines between healthcare, wellness and cannabis blur, Elevate Holistics positions professionals not just in "budtender" or cultivation roles, but in healthcare-adjacent, regulated, tele-driven careers that bridge medicine, technology and legal compliance.

Why Now Is the Moment

The 2025 employment trends reveal a pivotal inflection point for the cannabis workforce:

Emerging markets are hiring aggressively , offering technicians, compliance officers, retail professionals, support-staff and operations managers ready to launch growth.





, offering technicians, compliance officers, retail professionals, support-staff and operations managers ready to launch growth. Even in mature markets where employment is contracting, the shift toward multidisciplinary roles , temp-to-hire hiring models and operational efficiency signals that skilled professionals who can scale with agility and compliance will be in demand.





, temp-to-hire hiring models and operational efficiency signals that skilled professionals who can scale with agility and compliance will be in demand. Across the segment, the rise of remote work, telehealth, data analytics and regulatory complexity means cannabis is increasingly intersecting with mainstream industries such as healthcare, information technology, logistics and professional services — making it attractive to career-minded jobseekers.

About Elevate Holistics

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Tulsa, OK, Elevate Holistics is a women-led telehealth platform focused exclusively on medical cannabis recommendation services. Under CEO Aspen Noonan's direction, the company has grown into a multi-state provider of physician-supervised cannabis prescriptions, patient education, and digital access. With the green workforce in full swing, Elevate Holistics sees itself not only as a patient-access company but as a career creator in the legal cannabis ecosystem.

For Media Inquiries

Contact: Press Relations, Elevate Holistics

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 816-400-4203

Website: https://elevate-holistics.com

