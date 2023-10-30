Elevate Holistics Launches Telemedicine Service for Medical Cannabis Certifications in Texas

News provided by

Elevate Holistics

30 Oct, 2023, 23:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Elevate Holistics, a leading telemedicine platform, is expanding its services to the Lone Star State. With a mission to simplify and streamline the process, Elevate Holistics assists patients in obtaining medical cannabis certifications, allowing them to access and benefit from medical cannabis products in the state of Texas.

Elevate Holistics has already carved a significant mark in the industry by serving over 125,000 patients with their medical cannabis needs. The company's success lies in its ability to combine medical expertise with state-of-the-art telemedicine technology, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and patient-centered experience.

Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, "I am elated that we can now finally serve residents of the state that I live in. Texas is my home. I'm honored to serve this great state." Given Stearman's Texas roots, this expansion is not just a business move, but a personal journey to ensure residents have the resources they need to make informed and empowered decisions about their health.

For Texans seeking a legitimate, straightforward, and convenient path to medical cannabis certification, Elevate Holistics is poised to be their preferred choice. The entire process from consultation to certification can be completed online, making it an especially pertinent solution in the current age where remote healthcare solutions are in high demand.

For more information on how to obtain a medical marijuana card in Texas, visit [elevate-holistics.com/get-a-medical-marijuana-card/texas](https://elevate-holistics.com/get-a-medical-marijuana-card/texas).

**About Elevate Holistics:**

Elevate Holistics is a pioneering telemedicine platform dedicated to assisting patients in securing medical cannabis certifications. With a commitment to quality, convenience, and patient satisfaction, Elevate Holistics has been at the forefront of making medical cannabis accessible to over 125,000 patients and counting.

CONTACT: Stephen Stearman, [email protected]

SOURCE Elevate Holistics

Also from this source

Elevate Holistics Invests in the Future: A $10,000 Contribution to Startup Kids Club

Elevate Holistics Invests in the Future: A $10,000 Contribution to Startup Kids Club

Elevate Holistics, a leading online medical cannabis clinic, proudly announces a generous contribution of $10,000 to the Startup Kids Club, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.