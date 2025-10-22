Elevate Holistics Rides the Wave of U.S. Acceptance of Adult-Use Cannabis -- CEO Aspen Noonan Spotlights New Opportunities for Patient Access & Industry Growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a telehealth leader in medical cannabis recommendation services, today highlights the significant shift in U.S. attitudes and laws toward recreational (adult-use) cannabis, and outlines how the company under CEO Aspen Noonan is positioning itself to responsibly serve patients and consumers in this evolving landscape.

Growing Acceptance of Recreational Cannabis

A number of recent 2025 data points illustrate how adult-use cannabis is increasingly mainstream in the U.S.:

As of 2025, adult-use (recreational) cannabis is legal in 24 states plus the District of Columbia.





Consumer sentiment is remarkably strong: In a 2025 study, 62% of U.S. adults said cannabis should be legal nationwide, and 64% expect it will be legal in all states within five years.





In 2025 the U.S. legal cannabis market is projected to reach roughly $45 billion, driven in part by adult-use demand.





The stigma around use continues to fade: The report "Cannabis Use Trends & Industry Statistics for 2025" notes that cannabis is increasingly a part of everyday life for many Americans across age, gender and lifestyle segments.

These trends signal that recreational cannabis is no longer just a fringe market or emerging sector—it is rapidly becoming part of U.S. consumer culture and commerce.

What This Means for Elevate Holistics & Our Mission

Under CEO Aspen Noonan's leadership, Elevate Holistics is uniquely positioned to serve in this shifting environment:

"We're entering a new era," says Noonan. "The consumer, the policy-environment and the social acceptance are all aligning. While our primary mission remains supporting medically-recommended access and patient care, we recognise that adult-use legalization accelerates normalization of the plant—opening up broader pathways for patient routes, provider comfort, and regulatory clarity."

Key implications for Elevate Holistics include:

Broader market alignment : As adult-use states proliferate, more consumers are becoming comfortable with cannabis, which in turn reduces stigma for patients seeking medically-recommended cannabis.





: As adult-use states proliferate, more consumers are becoming comfortable with cannabis, which in turn reduces stigma for patients seeking medically-recommended cannabis. Regulatory momentum : With recreational legalization building state-by-state, momentum for federal reform heightens—this could benefit medical-cannabis operators through banking access, research clearance, and administrative simplification.





: With recreational legalization building state-by-state, momentum for federal reform heightens—this could benefit medical-cannabis operators through banking access, research clearance, and administrative simplification. Patient-first positioning : Elevate Holistics continues to emphasise physician-supervised, medically-oriented access—ensuring that as the market expands, patients who truly need medically-directed cannabis are not lost in general adult-use hype.





: Elevate Holistics continues to emphasise physician-supervised, medically-oriented access—ensuring that as the market expands, patients who truly need medically-directed cannabis are not lost in general adult-use hype. Strategic readiness: The company is reviewing state-specific regulatory regimes to ensure services are aligned with best practices, social-equity commitments, and evolving adult-use frameworks.

Elevate Holistics' Strategic Highlights

Fully remote telehealth platform, enabling licensed physicians to evaluate patients for cannabis recommendations across multiple states, reducing barriers to access.





Focus on educational support and compliance so patients and providers can navigate new adult-use contexts without confusion.





Under Noonan's leadership, commitment to social-equity, destigmatization, and holistic patient care remain at the forefront—even as the market grows and some parallels to adult-use consumption appear.

About Elevate Holistics

Founded in 2019, Elevate Holistics is a woman-led telehealth company dedicated to medical cannabis recommendation services. Led by CEO Aspen Noonan, the company serves patients in multiple U.S. states and is built on the principle of making medically-directed cannabis accessible, safe and integrated into health care. As recreational cannabis laws expand and consumer acceptance grows, Elevate Holistics sees this as a reinforcing trend for its mission of "helping patients get legal access" — and ensuring they do so responsibly.

