Elevate Teams Joins HawkSoft's Solution Partner Program

Trained by industry pros, the collaboration with Elevate Teams will help meet the unique staffing needs of insurance agencies.

CANBY, Ore., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkSoft formally welcomes Elevate Teams as the newest participant in its Solution Partner program. Elevate is a staffing resource provider that specializes in placing professional and well-trained virtual assistants within independent insurance agencies. Elevate's virtual assistants regularly interact with HawkSoft's suite of insurance technology for independent agents. HawkSoft and Elevate celebrate the new partnership as the next step in a strong history of collaboration to support insurance agencies.

Finding dedicated and quality employees is a challenge across all industries – felt especially hard in specialized fields like insurance. Elevate rises to meet the need by sourcing motivated professionals throughout Latin America to work as remote team members for agencies. Elevate Teams focuses on placing people, not tasks – with an emphasis on matching a virtual assistant to the agency's culture, management style, and personality. Elevate provides their team members with comprehensive training on P&C insurance workflows, focused on bridging the skills and knowledge gaps plaguing agencies in this staffing crisis. Elevate offers extra training hours and uses industry experts to polish the know-how around HawkSoft's agency management system. For independent agencies that use the HawkSoft Insurance Platform to manage their businesses, Elevate's virtual team members hit the ground running with experience on the agency's tech stack.

"We are extremely excited to be an official partner with HawkSoft. We are committed to serving the HawkSoft community and have incorporated their management system into our proprietary pre-placement training program," said Dominic Piccirillo, Co-founder of Elevate Teams. "This has allowed our virtual assistants to thrive with our HawkSoft clients."

"Elevate pays attention to the quality of talent and an intensive training regimen," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft. "They approached us to get formal training for their teams and sent key staff through the same training we deliver to agencies that rely on HawkSoft to power their insurance business. Agencies that work with Elevate report strong results from this collaboration."

Agencies that use HawkSoft to manage their business can receive a free month of Elevate's services when signing up for a three-month commitment. In addition to this offer, Elevate is providing additional HawkSoft-specific workflow training to the Elevate team members that are placed with HawkSoft agencies. Both companies are excited to see how this partnership will offer options to independent insurance agencies that need more and better qualified talent in today's hard market. To learn more, see here: https://www.hawksoft.com/partners/.

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

Elevate Teams specialize in client facing and back office trained virtual assistants to grow your insurance agency. We place people not tasks. Elevate offers curated talent from Latin America, who work in your same time zone, bilingual and meticulously handpicked to align with your agency's specific tasks, needs, and culture. Our specialized training was developed by insurance agency owners, our proven 4-week rigorous training program ensures every VA is ready on Day 1 with a strong foundation to succeed.

