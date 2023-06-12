Elevate Your Marketing Skills in China: DBIC Online and Tmall Join Forces to Launch "Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program"

News provided by

Antai College of Economics & Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

12 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12th, 2023, the Doing Business in China (DBIC) Online, China's leading online learning platform for business education, has partnered with Taobao & Tmall Group, the renowned e-commerce giant, to introduce an exciting new program: the "Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program". This collaborative initiative brings together three professors of Marketing from Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), and four brand strategy experts from Tmall. The program aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of China's dynamic consumer market by combining academic expertise of ACEM with real-world industry insights of Tmall.

Continue Reading
DBIC Online and Tmall Join Forces to Launch “Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program”
DBIC Online and Tmall Join Forces to Launch “Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program”

The "DBIC Online x Tmall Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program" offers eight online courses designed to equip learners with in-depth insights and professional knowledge about marketing in China. Upon successful completion of all online coursework and passing the exams, learners will be awarded a program certificate issued by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

To enroll in the "Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program" and discover more about DBIC Online, please visit our official website at https://online.acem.sjtu.edu.cn/DBIC. This pioneering online learning platform, developed by Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), is the first of its kind in China, tailored specifically for international learners. It provides a wealth of English online courses, focusing on China-specific business ecology and practices. With DBIC Online, learners can expand their knowledge about China, gain China business capabilities, and build a foundation for future academic or career pursuits.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098588/DBIC_Online_and_Tmall_Join_Forces_to_Launch__Doing_Marketing_in_China_Certificate_Program.jpg 

SOURCE Antai College of Economics & Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.