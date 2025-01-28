Elevated Practice Solutions (EPS) to Support Greater New York Anesthesia Services

A joint venture between Mount Sinai Ambulatory Ventures and U.S. Anesthesia Partners will utilize EPS' customized offerings – including revenue cycle management, quality reporting, provider scheduling, credentialing and more – to support new anesthesia practice serving patients in greater New York City.

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint venture between Mount Sinai Ambulatory Ventures, Inc. and U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) is using a new USAP service offering—Elevated Practice Solutions, Inc. (EPS)--- to provide business support services for Greater New York Anesthesia Services, P.C. (GNYAS). GNYAS is a new anesthesia practice serving Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and select Mount Sinai hospitals in conjunction with the Mount Sinai Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine.

Under the arrangement, EPS will handle revenue cycle management (RCM), quality and charge capture, reporting, and operating room (OR) efficiency analysis, among other non-clinical functions.

"Having the support of Mount Sinai and USAP provides us with access to the established tools, advanced capabilities, and extensive expertise of these two renowned health care institutions," said Dr. Jonathan Gal, Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President of GNYAS. "The EPS team's extensive experience, demonstrated by their support of more than 2.5 million patient cases annually, allows us to streamline the operational aspects of our anesthesia services. This partnership ensures we can concentrate on delivering exceptional patient care while navigating the complexities of today's health care environment."

"With an experienced business team who has a strong track record, we are proud to be able to support GNYAS in its mission to expand access to high-quality anesthesia care at hospitals and surgery centers in greater New York City," said David Ewing, EPS VP of Development. "Our goal with GNYAS, and all the practices and facilities we team with, is to handle the burdensome administrative processes so that clinicians can focus on caring for their patients."

About Elevated Practice Solutions

Elevated Practice Solutions, Inc. (EPS) provides administrative and business support to anesthesia practices and health systems, making a positive impact on anesthesia service lines and overall clinical operations. Leveraging the proven infrastructure, as well as best in class technological and administrative capabilities of U.S. Anesthesia Partners, EPS is the easy choice for practices and facilities looking to upgrade and enhance the anesthesia experience for patients, clinicians, and the hospital. For more information about EPS, visit http://elevatedpracticesolutions.com

About Greater New York Anesthesia Services and the Mount Sinai and USAP Partnership

GNYAS is a turn-key anesthesia group that, together with the expertise and proven processes of its partners, Mount Sinai Health System and U.S. Anesthesia Partners, will provide high-quality and efficient anesthesia care. The new services organization gives GNYAS's clinicians, hospitals and surgery centers access to two experienced partners that can create a sustainable, patient-focused anesthesia solution in the midst of changing healthcare dynamics. With a foundation of clinical talent and business support expertise, GNYAS gives peace of mind to patients, clinicians and facility administrators. To learn more, visit http://www.gnyas.com

