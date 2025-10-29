U.S. Anesthesia Partners Celebrates Coast-to-Coast Impact During USAP Cares Week 2025

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP), the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia practice, announced the results of its annual USAP Cares Week 2025, a companywide initiative dedicated to giving back to the communities the organization serves.

Over the course of seven days, 385 USAP team members and their families across the country came together for 27 volunteer events, contributing 975 hours of service and more than $15,000 in donations impacting an estimated 45,000 lives.

From building beds for children in need and preparing meals for families in crisis, to supporting shelters, food banks, and local charities, USAP demonstrated its deep commitment to making a difference beyond the operating room.

"At USAP, caring for people doesn't end when our patients leave the hospital," said Kelly LeBlanc, MD, Chief of Anesthesia at Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital. "USAP Cares Week embodies our shared belief that compassion and service extend into the communities we live in. The impact our teams made this year reflects who we are as an organization, stronger together and united in purpose."

Highlights from this year's efforts include:

Genesis Women's Shelter (Dallas, TX): USAP's Executive Leadership Team supported Genesis Women's Shelter, an organization providing safety, shelter, and support to women and children escaping domestic violence. The team assembled essential care kits and presented a $5,000 donation as part of North Texas Giving Day, the largest community giving event in the region. Their contribution joined thousands of others made that day, helping raise millions of dollars to strengthen nonprofits across North Texas and expand their life-changing programs.





USAP's Executive Leadership Team supported Genesis Women's Shelter, an organization providing safety, shelter, and support to women and children escaping domestic violence. The team assembled essential care kits and presented a $5,000 donation as part of North Texas Giving Day, the largest community giving event in the region. Their contribution joined thousands of others made that day, helping raise millions of dollars to strengthen nonprofits across North Texas and expand their life-changing programs. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (Houston, TX): USAP-Texas (Gulf Coast) partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that no child sleeps on the floor . Volunteers built and delivered 60 beds to local children, ensuring they have a safe place to sleep.





USAP-Texas (Gulf Coast) partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that . Volunteers built and delivered 60 beds to local children, ensuring they have a safe place to sleep. TurnAround, Inc. (Maryland): Volunteers from USAP-Maryland partnered with TurnAround, Inc., an organization that supports survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. The team collected, organized, and assembled "grab and go" bags filled with essential supplies and food, providing more than 300 days' worth of support for women in crisis. TurnAround serves over 3,000 women annually in Baltimore County, helping them find safety, dignity, and a path toward healing.





Volunteers from USAP-Maryland partnered with TurnAround, Inc., an organization that supports survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. The team collected, organized, and assembled "grab and go" bags filled with essential supplies and food, providing more than for women in crisis. TurnAround serves over in Baltimore County, helping them find safety, dignity, and a path toward healing. Ronald McDonald House (Orlando, FL): The USAP-Orlando team came together in the kitchen of the AdventHealth Ronald McDonald House to prepare, cook, and serve dinner to families staying close to their hospitalized children. This effort ensured that parents and caregivers had a warm, home-cooked meal after long, emotional days at the hospital.





The USAP-Orlando team came together in the kitchen of the AdventHealth Ronald McDonald House to prepare, cook, and serve dinner to families staying close to their hospitalized children. This effort ensured that parents and caregivers had a warm, home-cooked meal after long, emotional days at the hospital. Denver Dream Center Adopt-A-Block (Colorado): Volunteers set up at the neighborhood playground and handed out food boxes, clothing, diapers, and served a barbecue lunch they had prepared for the residents. Volunteers played games, made bracelets, painted nails, drew with chalk, and rode scooters with the children in the neighborhood. Before the activities concluded, a raffle was held for 10 gently used bikes and one brand new bike donated by a local company, one family won three bikes for their seven children!

Across every region - from Florida to Colorado, Nevada to Maryland - USAP's people led with compassion, teamwork, and a shared commitment to community well-being.

"Every day, USAP clinicians and staff deliver exceptional care to patients," said Bree Brown, North Texas Chief CRNA. "USAP Cares Week shows that same care and dedication extend far beyond the operating room. It's about strengthening our communities and living our mission of making a lasting impact together."

About U.S. Anesthesia Partners

U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) is a physician-owned and clinician-led organization dedicated to providing high-quality anesthesia services. USAP anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and certified anesthesiologist assistant (CAAs) work in more than 700 facilities across the country to provide anesthesia care for more than 2 million cases annually. USAP's over 4,500 clinicians have expertise in many anesthesia subspecialties, including pediatric, cardiac and OB anesthesia. USAP's data-driven quality metrics enable continuous innovation and improvements that are shared across the organization via its national and local clinical quality network. This network helps facilitate the delivery of consistent, high-quality services for patients, surgeons, facilities, and health plans. To learn more about USAP, visit http://www.usap.com/

SOURCE U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc.