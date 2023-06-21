Elevated Solutions Team Leverages Top-Tier HVAC Expertise in New Website Launch, While Successfully Becoming a Certified Minority Business

MBE-certified HVAC service provider amplifies commitment to transparency and superior client satisfaction through strategic expansion plan

DALLAS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Solutions Team (EST), a leading HVAC service provider specializing in residential, light commercial, and government projects, announced the launch of its newly rebranded website. In addition, the company's commitment to superior service quality and client education is reflected not only in its tireless dedication to its current customers, but also in its recent prestigious certification achievements. Among other accolades, Elevated Solutions Team is now recognized as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Small Business Enterprise (SBE), and a Texas HUB-certified business.

Celebrating its second anniversary this year, EST has quickly emerged as a reliable and distinguished provider of HVAC solutions in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Of its trajectory and growth, CEO and Owner Alonzo Hill Jr. said: "Though we are expanding rapidly, our mission has always been clear: to deliver honesty, quality, and value in every job we do. That will never change."

The new website outlines the company's expansive services, spanning from split-system air conditioner installations to energy audits. Clients can also expect quick and reliable assistance for emergency HVAC repairs and honest evaluations of system performance as well. Each of these offerings are part of the core competencies that sets Elevated Solutions Team apart from the competition:

With over a decade of industry leadership, EST actually prioritizes reliability and service quality as a core business objective, rather than just a slogan.

As a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), EST ensures seamless project execution with exceptional HVAC managers and technicians who provide top-tier and transparent service.

Full Schedule Performance Index (SPI) tracking for consistent standards of excellence.

And a competitive pricing strategy for the best service at the most reasonable price.

Recent Client Jobs Include:

Implementing specialized repairs and enhancements on screw compressor chillers, significantly prolonging service life and optimizing energy efficiency. Spearheaded a comprehensive upgrade of a building's HVAC system, resulting in a remarkable 20% reduction in annual operational costs.

Ensured optimal performance of HVACR systems by conducting regular maintenance and preventative procedures. Employed rigorous quality control measures for thorough inspections and provided swift emergency installation services, ensuring no downtime at critical facilities.

Successful Installation of a wide variety of HVAC systems such as split-systems, VRF units, Packaged units, and Two-Pipe Air Handler Units, adhering to ASHRAE installation guidelines.

EST's strategic growth plan includes developing the team's capabilities, expanding in the Dallas HVAC market and growing their team size. For regular updates on company plans and promotions, follow them on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn.

About Elevated Solutions Team LLC

Based in Dallas, Elevated Solutions Team is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) that offers exceptional HVAC solutions through a team of expert professionals and strategic alliances. With a proven track record in commercial sectors and partnerships with reputable Associations like the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) and Regional Hispanic Contractors Association (RHCA), we provide services HVAC contracting services to residential, commercial and government clients. Learn more at: www.ElevatedSolutionsTeamLLC.com.

