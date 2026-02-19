Elevated Style Arrives in Downtown Summerville

Monkee's of Summerville is opening this weekend, shop curated fashion and accessories all year long.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkee's, the nationally recognized women's boutique known for its expertly curated fashion and standout style, is proud to announce the opening of Monkee's of Summerville, bringing a fresh blend of classic elegance and edgy modern flair to the heart of the Summerville.

Owner Nancy Truluck outside of her Monkee's of Summerville Store

Located in downtown Summerville, the new boutique will offer a thoughtfully selected collection of apparel, accessories, and statement pieces designed to make women feel confident, polished, and uniquely themselves, whether they're dressing for brunch, vacation, work, or a special occasion.

Monkee's of Summerville is owned by Nancy Truluck, who first discovered the Monkee's brand in 2013 while visiting Monkee's of Blowing Rock.

"I've always had an eye for fashion, believing that a well-chosen outfit isn't just about style, it's a reflection of confidence and self-expression," said Truluck. "For the first time in my life, I felt like a store truly embodied everything I love about fashion. I knew I could find a perfectly unique outfit for every event."

Drawn to Monkee's reputation for outfitting women in everything from elevated casual looks to formal, occasion-ready ensembles, Truluck quickly became a loyal fan.

"I was hooked," she added. "It became part of every family vacation to seek out the local Monkee's. With Monkee's 30-year legacy of curating wardrobes across the country and more than 60 stores nationwide, I can't wait to share how special Monkee's truly is with our dear friends here in Summerville."

A nurse for more than two decades, as well as a wife, mother of two daughters, and avid traveler, Truluck brings a warm and personal approach to style rooted in comfort, quality, and Southern charm.

"At Monkee's of Summerville, we believe fashion should feel effortless while still making a statement," she said. "Quality and comfort are always most important to me, and I'm excited to help women find pieces that make them feel confident and beautiful."

Monkee's of Summerville will feature more than 60 top designers, with new arrivals delivered monthly, ensuring a steady flow of fresh styles and seasonal must-haves year-round.

Grand Opening Celebration

Monkee's of Summerville will celebrate its grand opening with a special shopping event:

Thursday, February 19 – Sunday, February 22

Monkee's of Summerville

140 A West Richardson Avenue

Summerville, SC 29483

Phone: 843-903-3114

Website: https://monkeesofsummerville.com

Instagram: @monkeesofsummerville

About Monkee's of Summerville

Monkee's of Summerville is a women's boutique offering a curated selection of designer clothing, accessories, and gifts. Known for personalized service and trend-forward style, the boutique delivers everything from elevated everyday staples to standout statement looks for special occasions.

About Monkee's Franchising

Monkee's is a women's boutique franchise with a 30-year legacy of delivering curated fashion and exceptional customer service. With over 60 locations nationwide, Monkee's is recognized for helping women build wardrobes that are stylish, versatile, and confidence-boosting.

SOURCE Monkee's Franchising LLC