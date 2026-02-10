Highlander Reimagined for 2027, with All-New, Head-Turning Style, Elevated Comfort, and All-Electric Powertrain

Spacious Three-Row SUV with Seating for Up to Seven and Over 45-Cubic Feet of Rear Storage with Third Row Folded Flat

Equipped with The Latest Toyota Audio Multimedia and Toyota Safety Sense Systems

Assembled in the U.S. at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky

Battery Modules Assembled at the Newly Opened Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC) Battery Plant and Partner Supplier in the U.S.

Vehicle-To-Load Technology, Making Highlander Capable of Powering External Devices or Serving as a Backup Power Source in Case of Emergency (Purchase of Bi-Directional Accessories Required)

Fourth BEV in the U.S. Toyota Lineup and Toyota's First Three-Row BEV Model in the U.S.

Two Grades, Limited or XLE, with Available Front- or All-Wheel Drive

XLE AWD and Limited AWD Models Equipped with 95.8-kWh Battery Have 320-Mile Manufacturer Estimated Total Driving Range Rating*

Equipped with North American Charging System (NACS) Port for Wide Access to Thousands of DC Fast Charging Stations in the U.S.

Powerful Drive with up to 338 Combined System Horsepower and 323 lb.-ft. of Torque

OJAI, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking style, everyday versatility, and battery electric efficiency, that's the all-new 2027 Highlander. With a stunning new look inside and out, and seating for up to seven, the latest Highlander is the all-electric Toyota built to carry the whole crew. It is also Toyota's first three‑row battery‑electric vehicle (BEV) for the U.S. market and the first BEV assembled in America.

Elevated Style Meets Modern Power in the Next Generation 2027 Toyota Highlander

"This new Highlander is designed to be a stylish, high-tech leader in the midsize SUV segment," said David Christ, group vice president of marketing for Toyota. "Its sleek new look, spacious interior, and cutting‑edge technology, make it a great addition to Toyota's growing lineup of BEV's."

The new Highlander's modern new look features clean lines, broad fenders, full-length LED daytime running lights, and flush door handles for an aerodynamic appeal. Inside, a tech-forward cabin with a large 14-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch driver's display, customizable ambient lighting, and ample device charging in every row give it comfort and convenience. It will also have an available fixed glass panoramic roof that will be the largest in the Toyota lineup, adding an open, bright feeling to the cabin.

The 2027 Highlander will have a Battery Electric powertrain standard and be available in two grades, the well-appointed XLE or the top-of-the-line Limited. The XLE grade will be available in front- or electronic all-wheel drive (FWD or AWD); XLE FWD models will have a 77.0-kWh battery, standard; XLE AWD models will have a choice of 77.0-kWh or 95.8-kWh battery. The Limited grade will have AWD and 95.8-kWh battery, standard. AWD equipped models will also have features like Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control. All grades will have the latest in safety and entertainment, with Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 (TSS 4.0) and Toyota Audio Multimedia, standard.

Designed to provide a comfortable space for the whole crew, the 2027 Highlander has a spacious interior with three-row seating for up to seven when equipped with an available bench seat. Its cabin has an elevated feel, with standard SofTex®-trimmed seating, soft-touch materials on the dash and doors, and customizable interior lighting to set the mood. Heated front seats come standard, with ventilated front seats and heated second row seats available. When extra space is required, the third-row folds flat for a rear cargo area with more than 45 cubic feet of storage.

At the forefront of technology, the new Highlander can also serve as a mobile power source with vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, a first for a Toyota model sold in the United States. This technology can potentially power appliances, like at a tailgate party, or serve as a power backup at home in case of an outage. It also complements Toyota's Charge Assist and ECO Charge features, which are designed to give Highlander the capability to charge during lower-rate times or when energy may be created from renewable resources. Additional details on these capabilities and accessories will be available at a later date.

A standout characteristic of BEV's is their fun-to-drive nature, thanks to a low center of gravity and the instant torque that electric motors can deliver. So, Toyota engineers focused on designing an all-electric Highlander that is both efficient and powerful. "Our goal with the new Highlander was to develop a BEV that fits customers' lives and brings a smile to their faces with sharp acceleration feel and a quiet ride," said Highlander chief engineer Yoshinori Futonagane. To accomplish that aim, the new Highlander has 338 net combined system horsepower and a satisfying 323 lb.-ft. max torque on AWD equipped models. FWD equipped models have 221 net combined system horsepower and 198 lb.-ft. max torque.

The 2027 Highlander joins the Toyota bZ, bZ Woodland, and C-HR models as the fourth BEV in Toyota's lineup. Altogether, Toyota will soon offer 22 different models equipped with electrified powertrains. The 2027 Highlander will be assembled in the United States at Toyota's manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Kentucky, with batteries sourced in America from Toyota's newly opened 13.9-billion-dollar battery assembly plant in Liberty, North Carolina and a supplier partner. Sales of the new Highlander are expected to begin in late 2026, continuing into early 2027; Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing (MSRP) will be announced closer to on-sale date.

*Estimate only. Actual range will vary depending on weather, driving style, and other factors.

Highlander Through the Years

The Toyota Highlander has been an integral part of many families' lives for more than 25 years. First revealed at the New York International Auto Show in April 2000, the first-generation 2001 Toyota Highlander used a modified version of the same unibody platform used on the Toyota Camry. At the time, this innovation set it apart from other SUVs since a body-on-frame design was the norm for trucks and sport utility vehicles. As Toyota's first step into the midsize unibody SUV category, the Highlander had good road manners, a spacious interior, and rugged style that was appealing to customers.

The Highlander Hybrid model was revealed in 2005 for the 2006 model year and was the Toyota brand's first hybrid-powered SUV. Additionally, it was the second Toyota model after the Prius to offer a hybrid powertrain. The model quickly earned honors, like an "Automotive Excellence" award from Popular Mechanics in 2006 and a "Top Pick" from Consumer Reports in the Midsize SUV category in 2007.

The Second-Generation Highlander was introduced soon thereafter and featured a more refined exterior design, improved interior materials, and advanced safety features like a rearview camera and an optional navigation system. It was also the first generation assembled in the U.S., with Highlanders first rolling off the line at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI) in Princeton, Indiana in 2009.

Over the years, the Highlander evolved in size and style and took on a refined crossover SUV appearance. The third-generation model, revealed in 2013, brought a more aggressive design and a suite of active safety technologies and advanced driver-assistance features that included Toyota Safety Sense. The fourth-generation model was revealed in 2019 with a more spacious interior, an upgraded hybrid powertrain, and accentuated body lines along the doors and fenders. The 2027 model kicks off the model's fifth generation and carries forward Highlander's push to continually evolve its style, everyday usability, elevated comfort, and efficiency.

Distinctive Design

When Toyota designers and engineers set out to reinvent Highlander as a battery electric vehicle, they wanted to make a model that captured a sense of sophisticated adventure. To achieve this, they coined the term "Best Experience Vehicle" with a focus on building a new Highlander that helps support efficient, safe and comfortable travel for the family.

"Our design mission was to create a new Highlander that pursued the robust proportions of an SUV while also capturing the sophisticated, high-tech aspects of all-electric performance," said Chief Designer Masayuki Yamada. "To accomplish that goal, we designed a model that balanced aerodynamics, interior space, and capability so it is equally suited for elegant urban or outdoor enthusiast lifestyles."

The 2027 Highlander is built on a modified Toyota Next Generation Architecture-K (TNGA-K) platform that was newly developed to house Highlander's high-capacity battery and maximize passenger space. The platform also uses underfloor covers on the front and back end to benefit underfloor airflow as well as front and rear spats to minimize air turbulence generated around the tires. Measures taken to minimize noise and vibration include noise absorbing material on the front and rear door trim, front pillar, wheel wells, roof, and underfloor. Acoustic glass on the front windshield and front side glass is also used.

Toyota's designers also changed the proportions of Highlander to achieve a modern look and confident stance by lowering its overall height and increasing its width and wheelbase. The overall height of 67.3 inches lowers the roofline by 0.8 inch versus the outgoing model; overall width increased to 78.3 inches for an added 2.3 inches; and the wheelbase becomes 120.1 inches, up from 112 inches. Altogether, the new exterior dimensions allowed designers to give the model a planted, agile appearance, with the wheels set closer to the corners, while also maximizing interior space.

From the front, the new Highlander emphasizes Toyota's signature hammerhead design with the use of slim daytime running lights (DRL) that are housed separately from the main headlights. The linear-shaped DRL is integrated into the vehicle's front end for a look that evokes strength and simplicity with broad surfaces, a thick sweptback grill, and geometric bumper corners that encompass the headlamps for a modern impression.

The sophisticated appeal continues along the side of the vehicle. The new Highlander's profile sweeps rearward from the front end through a sleek, tapered cabin with large windows. Its front and rear end have broad fenders that exude confidence and drivability. Along the side, smooth door panels complement the broad fenders to emphasize its robust image and semi-flush door handles with a newly adopted electronic latch, a rear spoiler that is smoothly integrated into the rear pillar, and black painted window trim that gives it a simple-yet-refined style.

Available exterior paint colors on the new Highlander further its expressive nature. Single tone colors include the all-new Spellbound, along with Wind Chill Pearl, Heavy Metal, Everest, Reservoir Blue, and Midnight Black Metallic. Two tone paint combinations are also available, pairing Spellbound, Wind Chill Pearl, Heavy Metal, or Everest with a black roof. Interior colors are clean and modern, with Black, Portobello, and an all-new Misty Gray available.

Elevated Interior

On the inside, the all-new Highlander aims to create a comfortable cabin by giving it an open feeling, refined comfort, and tech-forward design. The cockpit is driver-focused and centers around an LED digital gauge cluster with customizable settings, temperature controls with adjustability via hard buttons, and a large slim bezel touchscreen. A Head Up Display (HUD) is available. Ambient lighting is standard, with 64 different color choices to set the perfect mood for a night out on the town. It is also thoughtfully integrated into the Safe Exit Assist system with ambient lights on the doors that will flash in case of an issue.

Seating is made of durable materials and stylish patterns that add beauty to the interior. All grades will have new-look SofTex-trimmed seating with heated first row seating standard. The Limited grade adds unique textured patterns, front seat ventilation function, and second row heat. Second-row captain's chairs come standard, with an available bench seat for the XLE AWD grade. The third-row seat provides ample room for two adults and is easily accessible via an electronically assisted one-touch fold button on the second-row seats.

The interior space is thoughtfully fashioned to help maximize usability. The center console has a standard dual Qi wireless charging tray that is cleverly angled to prevent slipping and is trimmed in a synthetic-suede material. The USB-C chargers are also located throughout the cabin, with ports located on the rear of the front seats for second row passengers and on the rear window ledges for the third row. Rear HVAC controls, accessible on the rear of the center console, are easily within reach for second row passengers. Rear window shades are also available for a more private sense of space.

Storage is also cleverly designed. The multi-function center console features a small item storage tray, cup holders, and an under-tray storage, with the console storage box providing an additional place for valuables. Storage slots for tablets and/or phones in the standard second row console, and third row cupholders provide thoughtful places for passengers to stash electronics. Ample cup holders are placed throughout, with 18 total locations. A standard hands-free power liftgate provides easy access to the rear cargo area. When extra storage is required, folding the third-row flat is as simple as pulling a lever on the rear seats.

Electrifying Efficiency

Within the 2027 Highlander lineup, customers will be able to choose from driving range and battery options that best fit their needs, options include:

XLE FWD with 77.0-kWh battery with a manufacturer-estimated 287-mile total driving range rating*

XLE AWD with 77.0-kWh battery with a manufacturer-estimated 270-mile total driving range rating*

XLE AWD with 95.8 -kWh battery with a manufacturer-estimated 320-mile total driving range rating*

Limited AWD with 95.8 -kWh battery with a manufacturer-estimated 320-mile total driving range rating*

It will have a standard North American Charging System (NACS) port that is compatible with thousands of Level 3 DC charging stations nationwide. Under ideal conditions when using DC fast charging, it is capable of charging from 10% to 80% battery capacity in around 30 minutes. For added charging flexibility, it will also have Level 1 and Level 2 AC charging; a dual-voltage 120V/240V charging cable is included.

A Battery Preconditioning feature is also equipped**. This system is designed to bring the battery to an optimal temperature for DC fast charging, which can enable faster charging.

This feature can be activated manually using system settings or can be automatically activated through an active Drive Connect trial or subscription by setting the navigation system to a fast-charging station**. It will also have Plug & Charge*** capability, an industry standard protocol that allows automatic identification, authentication, and authorization on selected charging networks, reducing the need for multiple mobile charging applications.

*Estimate only. Actual range will vary depending on weather, driving style and other factors.

**Battery Preconditioning automatic activation function requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription. 3-year trial included. 5G network dependent.

***Plug & Charge requires an Active Remote Connect trial or subscription. 3-year trial included. 5G network dependent.

Advanced Technology

The 2027 Highlander also receives the latest-generation Toyota Audio Multimedia. Developed in North America in partnership with Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Connected North America, the updated infotainment system features AT&T 5G network connectivity and an intuitive, smartphone-like design that offers customizable widgets on its new home screen. It also has enhanced embedded Voice Assistant functions that enable faster responses to "Hey Toyota" prompts.

Paired with the touchscreen display, the Toyota Audio Multimedia system will provide customers with choice thanks to standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity. To read the full news release about the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system, click here.

The new system also has enhanced entertainment with the introduction of SiriusXM® with 360L® and newly available integrated streaming with Spotify® (separate subscriptions required). The native turn-by-turn navigation now displays full screen on the digital gauge cluster, a first for Toyota Audio Multimedia.

The 2027 Highlander also has a standard built-in Drive Recorder, a dashcam-style feature that utilizes the vehicle's exterior cameras to capture 20-second clips of both manual and triggered events when operating.

The 2027 Highlander also comes with a host of Connected Services* trials that include Drive Connect with Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation with 3D Maps and Destination Assist; Safety Connect and Service Connect. Customers can also use the Toyota mobile application to stay connected to their Highlander with Remote Connect**, which also enables remote charging capabilities to check charging status, start/stop charging when the vehicle is already plugged in and even edit charging schedules The Toyota app also provides an easy-to-use map to find charging station locations near you or along your route, making it easier than ever for customers to managing their charging needs.

*All trials begin on the purchase or lease date of new vehicle with the exception of Wi-Fi Connect for which trial begins at time of activation.

**Active trial or subscription required. 5G network dependent.

Safety & Convenience

The 2027 Toyota Highlander comes with the recently updated Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 4.0) system. The new version of Toyota's standard active safety suite and convenience technologies brings updates to its hardware and detection capabilities and has the following features:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

Automatic High Beams (AHB) are designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs such as speed limits and stop signs. RSA provides road sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display.

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle

In addition to TSS 4.0, the 2027 Highlander is equipped with Toyota's Star Safety System, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Smart Stop Technology (SST). Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking (PKSB) is also standard. Other available convenience technologies include Panoramic View Monitor and Advanced Park.

The 2027 Highlander also has great standard convenience features like a rear seat reminder system, backup camera with dynamic gridlines, smart key with push button start, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) with direct pressure read-out and individual tire location alert, and Hill Start Assist Control.

Two Well-Equipped Grades

The 2027 Toyota Highlander will be available in two grades, with great features across the lineup, select standard features include:

XLE Grade

Full-width LED DRL

Front acoustic glass

19-inch wheel with full aero cap

Semi-flush electronic door handles

14-inch touchscreen with Toyota Audio Multimedia

6-speaker audio system

12.3-inch digital gauge cluster

64-color customizable ambient lighting

SofTex-trimmed seating

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Second row seats with 1-touch fold

Paddle shifters with regenerative braking

NACS charging port for DC fast charging compatibility

11-kW onboard AC charger

120V/240V dual-voltage charging cable

TSS 4.0

Drive recorder

Limited Grade (adds to or replaces XLE features)

Side view mirrors with memory and reverse tilt function

Head up display

Ventilated front seats

Heated second row seats

Rear sunshades

Advanced Park

Traffic Jam Assist*

Panoramic View Monitor

Lane Change Assist

Front Cross Traffic Alert

*Requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription. 5G network dependent.

Select available features include:

Bench seating (XLE AWD only)

Panoramic roof (All Grades)

JBL® Premium Audio system with 11 speakers, subwoofer and amplifier (XLE AWD and Limited)

Two-tone paint (Limited)

22-inch wheels (Limited)

Key Specifications

Grades XLE, Limited Available Drivetrains XLE: FWD/AWD Limited: AWD Powertrain Battery Electric Available Battery/Range Options & Manufacturer

Estimated Total Driving Range Ratings • XLE FWD with 77.0-kWh battery with a manufacturer-

estimated 287-mile total driving range rating* • XLE AWD with 77.0-kWh battery with a manufacturer-

estimated 270-mile total driving range rating* • XLE AWD with 95.8 -kWh battery with a manufacturer-

estimated 320-mile total driving range rating* • Limited AWD with 95.8 -kWh battery with a manufacturer-

estimated 320-mile total driving range rating* Horsepower (Total System Output) XLE FWD: 221 hp XLE AWD: 338 hp Limited AWD: 338 hp Torque XLE FWD: 198 lb.-ft. XLE AWD: 323 lb.-ft. Limited AWD: 323 lb.-ft. Dimensions Overall Length 198.8-in. Overall Width 78.3-in. Overall Height 67.3-in. Wheelbase 120.1-in. Cargo Volume (3rd row folded down) 45.6 -ft3 Cargo Volume (3rd row up) 15.9-ft3

*Manufacturer-estimated total driving range ratings. Mileage will vary for many reasons

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The Electric Vehicle Driving Components, including the traction battery, are covered for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Toyota dealers have complete details on the limited warranty.

The 2027 Toyota Highlander also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for 1 year or 10,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24/7 Roadside Assistance for 2 years/unlimited mileage. ToyotaCare valid only in the continental U.S.; Roadside Assistance valid in continental U.S., Hawaii and Canada. See Toyota dealer for details and exclusions.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Paul Hogard

[email protected]

469-292-6791

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America