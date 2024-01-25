Techint Labs, sets new standards by placing compliance at the forefront of its strategies. Post this

Seventy-three percent of consumers are more concerned about the security of their data privacy today than just a few years ago. When it comes to businesses and their partners or vendors, compromised data can significantly impact both parties, such as breaches in confidentiality, a loss of trust, and tarnishing of a brand's reputation and integrity. Techint Labs' latest whitepaper, Elevating Advertising Standards: Techint Labs' Commitment to Compliance , breaks down common privacy laws, the risk of ignoring data privacy and security compliance in advertising, Techint Labs' compliance program, and more.

"Committing wholeheartedly to compliance paves the way for additional revenue streams," said Douglas Ljung, Compliance Manager at Techint Labs. "It transforms daily routines into robust, data-protective processes that strengthen information and business security."

