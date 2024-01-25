Elevating Advertising Standards: Techint Labs' Commitment to Compliance

Techint Labs

25 Jan, 2024, 11:45 ET

Techint Labs is a full-service advertising agency that creates custom strategies to accelerate brands.

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a digital landscape where trust is essential, Techint Labs, a full-service advertising agency, sets new standards by placing compliance at the forefront of its strategies. This commitment extends beyond adherence to regulations; it signifies a dedication to improving business practices, securing data, and fostering sustainable growth.

Techint Labs Commitment to Compliance

Seventy-three percent of consumers are more concerned about the security of their data privacy today than just a few years ago. When it comes to businesses and their partners or vendors, compromised data can significantly impact both parties, such as breaches in confidentiality, a loss of trust, and tarnishing of a brand's reputation and integrity. Techint Labs' latest whitepaper, Elevating Advertising Standards: Techint Labs' Commitment to Compliance, breaks down common privacy laws, the risk of ignoring data privacy and security compliance in advertising, Techint Labs' compliance program, and more.

"Committing wholeheartedly to compliance paves the way for additional revenue streams," said Douglas Ljung, Compliance Manager at Techint Labs. "It transforms daily routines into robust, data-protective processes that strengthen information and business security."

About Techint Labs

Techint Labs is an independent advertising agency that combines industry-leading media and analytics, award-winning creative services, and proprietary technology to take brands to new heights. We love what we do, and mutually beneficial long-term partnerships are our priority.

