Techint Labs Is B-Corp Certified, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Sustainable Business Practices

Techint Labs is a full-service advertising agency that creates custom strategies to accelerate brands.

DENVER, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Techint Labs, a digital advertising agency, is proud to announce its B Corp Certification. As a B Corp, we're counted among 7,993 other businesses leading a global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

The prestigious B-Corp certification is awarded to companies that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability, underscoring Techint Lab's unwavering commitment to creating positive impacts beyond profitability. This journey was marked by a rigorous assessment of the company's practices and values.

The B-Corp certification aligns with our vision of providing outstanding digital advertising support and solutions.

Techint Labs' Area of Impact

Earning our B-Corp certification aligns seamlessly with our vision of providing outstanding digital advertising support and solutions. This acknowledgment highlights Techint Labs' continued and consistent dedication, detailed reporting, and verified positive effects in our three primary focus areas.

Environment. We evaluate our environmental footprint, focusing on sustainability practices, carbon reductions, and effective waste management.

We evaluate our environmental footprint, focusing on sustainability practices, carbon reductions, and effective waste management. Community. Our involvement and impact within the local community are gauged, including volunteer efforts and community development initiatives.

Our involvement and impact within the local community are gauged, including volunteer efforts and community development initiatives. Team member well-being. We measure our success in creating a nurturing and productive work environment, emphasizing well-being and growth.

This accolade further strengthens our commitment to growing our positive impact as part of the B Corp community. B Corp status aligns seamlessly with our vision of taking brands to new heights using best-in-class tools. Serving local communities resonates deeply with us from a commercial and social perspective. This achievement further demonstrates how Techint Labs is different from the competition, focused on relationships, their Communities, and the Team by making a positive difference commercially, socially, and environmentally.

"We are excited to announce our B Corp Certification," said Adam Lee, President of Techint Labs. "This milestone reflects our deep-seated commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices. It is not just a recognition but a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Techint Labs in aligning with the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability."

In addition to this momentous achievement, Techint Labs remains committed to continuous improvement and furthering its mission to bring sustainability to the forefront of digital marketing and advertising.

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit everyone, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. By harnessing the power of business, B Lab positively impacts 370,000 workers in over 4,300 B Corps across 77 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more, visit bcorporation.net .

About Techint Labs

Techint Labs is an independent advertising agency that combines industry-leading media and analytics, award-winning creative services, and proprietary technology to take brands to new heights. We love what we do, and mutually beneficial long-term partnerships are our priority.

