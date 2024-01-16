Elevating Standards: PathKeeper's Unique Camera and AI Software in Spinal Surgery

KFAR SABA, Israel, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative medical technology company PathKeeper Surgical, headquartered in Israel, is reshaping the field of spinal surgery. The company is making significant strides to facilitate worldwide access to navigation-guided procedures for individuals grappling with spinal issues that require surgical intervention.

PathKeeper Surgical Navigation system uses proprietary 3D camera and machine learning technology, to eliminate radiation in spinal surgical procedures. PathKeeper is being adopted in more US hospitals
Renowned spine surgeons, Dr. Shirvinda "Shirvy" Wijesekera, MD, and Dr. Glenn Russo, MD, recently used the PathKeeper optical navigation system during spinal fusion surgeries at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden, CT, showcasing the system's capabilities.

According to Dr. Shirvinda A. Wijesekera, MD, of Connecticut Orthopedics in Hamden, CT, "The PathKeeper system has an easy learning curve, impressive accuracy, and I believe there is significant value in optical navigation to reduce time and radiation in the operating room. I am excited to see how PathKeeper continues to develop their platform, especially for spinal deformity correction."

The PathKeeper system replaces traditional navigation technology with a 3D optical, active camera. It is implant-agnostic and provides pinpoint tracking of patient anatomy and surgical instruments with reported registration and tool tracking accuracy of less than a millimeter.

PathKeeper Surgical obtained FDA 510k clearance for the PathKeeper navigation system in 2023. The name "PathKeeper" encapsulates the essence of the system — a 3D optical navigation solution that 'keeps' the surgical 'path' on course throughout the surgery.

Ryan LeBlanc, Chief Commercial Officer stated about PathKeeper, "We believe there are several unique value propositions that will be significant for the future of surgical navigation and robotics. Critical areas of improvement are a more efficient surgical workflow, elimination of radiation exposure during the surgical procedure, and a more economical price point so smaller hospitals, ambulatory-surgical centers, and emerging markets can incorporate this technology."

Founded in 2018 by Erez Lampert, a 3D medical imaging expert, and with clinical guidance from Dr. Josh Schroeder, MD, PathKeeper Surgical is committed to addressing failure rates in spine surgeries.

The company's proprietary camera and Artificial Intelligent software promises to surpass existing solutions in the field.

