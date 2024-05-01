Eleven Additional Sponsors Join for First-Ever AI Expo for National Competitiveness

Upcoming expo to feature emerging technology demonstrations, meaningful dialogue with industry leaders and breakthroughs on the show floor.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced today 11 additional sponsors of the AI Expo for National Competitiveness .

At the Disruptor-level, SCSP welcomes Qualcomm , Amazon Web Services , and GE Aerospace as sponsors. SCSP also appreciates the support of Maverick-level sponsors: Altana , Credo AI , DC Startup Week , Deloitte , Exiger , JBG Smith , MITRE , and ST Engineering .

"These final 11 sponsors reflect the variety of organizations that care about the intersection of emerging technology and policy," said SCSP CEO and President Ylli Bajraktari. "We are proud to have such a diverse sponsorship group at our first AI Expo, and we are looking forward to the event providing an amazing combination of technology demonstrations, thoughtful conversations, and connections!"

The goal of the free two-day expo is to bring together leaders of innovation from the private sector, research institutions, the U.S. government, and key allies and partners to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and educate the public on emerging technology innovations and applications. Visit www.scsp.ai/expo/ to register to attend and to learn more about sponsorship and exhibits.

"GE Aerospace is proud to partner with SCSP to discuss the critical role our innovative technologies will play in producing the engines and capabilities necessary to strengthen U.S. national security," said GE Aerospace Defense & Systems President and CEO Amy Gowder. "As a standalone company, we continue investing in the future of flight, leveraging our over 100 years of experience alongside expertise in cutting-edge materials, manufacturing and AI to deliver engines and other capabilities now and in the future."

"We are living through two disruptions — the end of the current era of globalization and the rise of modern AI. AI offers novel solutions for the public and private sector to succeed in an increasingly complex world," said Altana Chief Science Officer and co-founder Peter Swartz. "Forums like the SCSP AI Expo are critical for meaningful discussion and collaboration among key leaders in government and the private sector. Altana is proud to sponsor this event and help drive conversation on the unprecedented opportunities to manage value chains and global commerce, and ultimately drive a new era of improved global trade with AI."

"AI has the ability to propel the U.S. economy to new heights and help America continue to lead on the global stage," said Credo AI CEO and Founder Navrina Singh. "Credo AI is committed to supporting organizations in maintaining a competitive advantage with AI, and we believe that must be done by adopting AI with speed and safety in equal measure, not speed alone. We are proud to sponsor the SCSP AI Expo and demonstrate our commitment to assisting the public sector in implementing best practices for AI governance that will help advance every sector of American business and society."

"At Deloitte, we are focused on innovating in and applying artificial intelligence to get to something greater: genuine mission impact," said Managing Director Todd Johnson. "To that end, we are excited to participate in SCSP's AI Expo for National Competitiveness and their efforts to bring to the forefront groundbreaking innovations shaping global technology leadership – to make the work of government more dynamic and missions easier to carry out, and to find solutions that will make lives better for citizens. From national defense and public health to higher education, social equity, and beyond, government leaders must choose what best serves their missions; at Deloitte, we see our obligation as helping prepare them to make those decisions with confidence."

"The race to harness AI and modernize supply chains will define the superpowers of tomorrow," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "It's a privilege to support SCSP. We share SCSP's mission and are deploying AI across the government and defense industrial base to achieve supply chain resilience and transparency to bolster our nation's long-term economic competitiveness and national security."

"As a leader in real estate and an innovator in digital placemaking, JBG SMITH is excited to partner with SCSP for their inaugural AI Expo as we all continue to understand the importance of AI and its inextricable relationship to the future of business particularly at the intersection of defense and technology," said Chief Strategy Officer at JBG SMITH Evan Regan-Levine. "Our role centers around the built environment and how we can best position it to host this growing industry cluster and build the talent base necessary to facilitate its growth."

"AI technologies will help transform fields including national security, healthcare, and transportation, but user confidence and public trust are essential," said MITRE Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Charles Clancy. "U.S. leadership in AI assurance will require collaboration across government agencies, industry, and academia to fully unlock the transformative power of AI in intelligence analysis, benefits processing, autonomous vehicles, and more. We look forward to continuing to engage with the AI community as we work together to advance AI for the public good."

"ST Engineering is thrilled to debut our AI solutions for defense and public safety at SCSP AI Expo 2024," said President, Digital Systems, ST Engineering Low Jin Phang. "With over 50 years of expertise in engineering and advanced technology, we deliver AI solutions to solve real world problems – from the use of AI Assistants for operational efficiency of our C3 Operations Hub to the predictive insights generated by our Video Intelligence for Public Safety & Security; and our Large Actionable Model Open-source Intelligence (OSINT) solutions in combating misinformation. We are excited about the prospect of engaging and collaborating with partners to explore how our collective expertise can pave the way for transformative solutions that shape the future of security and beyond."

"As co-chairs of DC Startup Week, we are profoundly aware of the transformative impact that emerging technologies—especially artificial intelligence—are having on the innovation ecosystem represents the cornerstone of the most significant technological revolution of our generation," said Co-Chair, DC Startup Week & President, Virgent AI Seema Alexander, and Director and Co-Chair, DC Startup Week & Founder & CEO, UpaceAI Rachel Koretsky. "It is reshaping how businesses operate, enhance their services, and innovate within their business models. We are staunch advocates for educating and empowering our entrepreneurs in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region on how to harness AI to propel their ventures. We are exceptionally grateful for the AI Expo for National Competitiveness partnership that is enabling us to support and amplify this message with the exceptional agenda their team has curated. Together, we are not just participants but leaders in this global tech revolution, committed to nurturing an environment where technological advancement and entrepreneurial spirit thrive side by side."

With exhibitors showcasing their breakthroughs in AI and related emerging technologies, conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn more from innovators about their technologies' capabilities. SCSP will also be adding exhibitors to the Expo website as they are confirmed, so please visit https://expo.scsp.ai/exhibitors/ to see the latest confirmed exhibitors. The Expo Floor is sold out, but you can join our waitlist by sending an email to Hina Gir at [email protected] .

SCSP will also host its second annual Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security with Mrs. Stephanie Carter, which will be co-located with the AI Expo. The two events build on the success of SCSP's 2022 and 2023 Global Emerging Technology Summits and inaugural Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security held in May 2023. For more information on SCSP, the AI Expo for National Competitiveness, and the Ash Carter Exchange please visit https://www.scsp.ai .

About SCSP: SCSP is a non-partisan, non-profit project, launched by Dr. Eric Schmidt and led by CEO Ylli Bajraktari. SCSP's mission is to make recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies are reshaping our national security, economy, and society.

