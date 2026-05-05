Eleven Weeks of $1.00 Family-Friendly Films Scheduled for Summer Movie Express at Regal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 1 to August 13, the popular family-friendly Summer Movie Express (SMX) program returns to over 380 Regal theatres nationwide. Across eleven weeks this summer, participating Regal locations will feature two PG-rated movies at 11:00 a.m. every Monday through Thursday for an especially family-friendly $1.00 ticket price.

Summer Movie Express 2026 at Regal. Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Enjoying time with friends and family at a movie theatre during summer is as much of a warm weather tradition as relaxing together at the swimming pool," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of U.S. Content at Regal. "Every year, moviegoers of all ages gather at Regal theatres to escape the heat at our Summer Movie Express series of family-friendly films."

To spread the love of moviegoing across generations, Regal has been offering this late morning, budget-friendly, family-focused summer entertainment option since 1991. Each SMX 2026 title continues to be priced at only $1.00 with a portion of the admission proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Week 1: June 1-4 at 11:00 a.m.

Sing (2016) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Week 2: June 8-11 at 11:00 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) and David (2025)

Week 3: June 15-18 at 11:00 a.m.

KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along (2025) and The Wild Robot (2024)

Week 4: June 22-25 at 11:00 a.m.

The Bad Guys 2 (2025) and The Garfield Movie (2024)

Week 5: June 29-July 2 at 11:00 a.m.

A Minecraft Movie (2025) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Week 6: July 6-9 at 11:00 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

Week 7: July 13-16 at 11:00 a.m.

To Be Announced (TBA) and Scoob! (2020)

Week 8: July 20-23 at 11:00 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (2025) and Animal Farm (2026)

Week 9: July 27-30 at 11:00 a.m.

Paddington in Peru (2025) and Dog Man (2025)

Week 10: August 3-6 at 11:00 a.m.

Charlie the Wonderdog (2026) and Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Week 11: August 10-13 at 11:00 a.m.

The Sandlot (1993) and Muppets: Treasure Island (1996)

For theatre guests visiting the concession stand as part of their moviegoing tradition, Regal is offering two discounted snack items with the purchase of a ticket to an SMX showtime. All attendees of a Summer Movie Express title will receive $3.00 off a cup of refreshingly cold Dippin' Dots ice cream or a Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, popcorn, and fruit gummies.

Advance tickets for Summer Movie Express showtimes are now available for a very family-friendly price of $1.00 at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Members of Regal Unlimited can also secure tickets for SMX titles as part of their monthly subscription.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,386 screens in 394 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of April 30, 2026. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

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Kevan Kerr

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SOURCE Regal