The "Musical Mayhem" Series Will Showcase Cinematic Singing and Dancing on the Big Screens at Regal in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of May, Regal is featuring theatrical showpieces with its Musical Mayhem series, which includes the catchiest music ever compiled on movie soundtracks. Admission for all titles in the Musical Mayhem series is only $4.99 per ticket to enjoy the cinematic spectacle of a production where music serves as a main character of the story.

Musical Mayhem at Regal Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Music has always been one of cinema's most powerful storytelling tools—it's what turns a great film into an unforgettable experience," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. "The Musical Mayhem series spotlights the most watchable and listenable movies across the history of cinema in our theatres where these big screen productions were meant to be seen and heard."

Week One: Music Icons in the Movies

May 1 – 8 Mile (2002)

May 2 – A Star is Born (2018)

May 3 – Purple Rain (1984)

May 4 – Cadillac Records (2008)

May 5 – Selena (1997)

May 6 – Burlesque (2010)

May 7 – Yesterday (2019)

Week Two: Stage to Screen

May 8 – Chicago (2002)

May 9 – Grease (1978)

May 10 – Mamma Mia! (2008)

May 11 – Cabaret (1972)

May 12 – Les Misérables (2012)

May 13 – The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

May 14 – Funny Girl (1968)

Week Three: Screen to Stage

May 15 – Hairspray (1988)

May 16 – School of Rock (2003)

May 17 – Footloose (1984)

May 18 – An American in Paris (1951)

May 19 – Singin' in the Rain (1952)

May 20 – Moulin Rouge! (2001)

May 21 – Almost Famous (2000)

Week Four: Movies with Great Soundtracks

May 22 – Straight Outta Compton (2015)

May 23 – Pitch Perfect (2012)

May 24 – Baby Driver (2017)

May 25 – The Blues Brothers (1980)

May 26 – Rocketman (2019)

May 27 – Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

May 28 – Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Week Five: Bold Musicals

May 29 – Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

May 30 – In the Heights (2021)

May 31 – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Musical theatre offers many benefits to early childhood development, so Regal is also including a few family-friendly movies on the Musical Mayhem playlist on Saturdays and Sundays during May with Trolls World Tour (2020) on May 2-3, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022) on May 9-10, The Prince of Egypt (1998) on May 16-17, and Sing 2 (2021) on May 23-24.

Advance tickets for Musical Mayhem showtimes are now available for a reduced admission price of $4.99 at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Members of Regal Unlimited can also secure tickets for Musical Mayhem titles as part of their monthly subscription.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,386 screens in 394 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of March 31, 2026. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contact

Kevan Kerr

Senior Communications Manager

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal