Regal is Bringing Five Decades of LOLz to Theatres in April with the "Legends of Laughs" Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of April, Regal is spotlighting the comedy genre with the Legends of Laughs (LOL) series, which features 30 films with some of most memorable scenes and oft-repeated one-liners in movie history. Tickets for LOL showtimes are only $4.99 for access to five decades worth of the heights of comedy entertainment.

Legends of Laughs (LOL) series at Regal Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

"Regal's Legends of Laughs series is celebrating April foolishness across the whole month by bringing some of the biggest comedies from the past five decades back to the big screen," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. "For a $4.99 ticket price, we're also providing cheap laughs for Regal moviegoers to enjoy these influential comedy rereleases."

Week One: 1970s

Apr 1 – April Fool's Day (1986)

Apr 2 – The Bad News Bears (1976)

Apr 3 – Blazing Saddles (1974)

Apr 4 – National Lampoon's Animal House (1978)

Apr 5 – The Muppet Movie (1979)

Apr 6 – The Jerk (1979)

Apr 7 – Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Week Two: 1980s

Apr 8 – Airplane! (1980)

Apr 9 – The 'Burbs (1989)

Apr 10 – National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

Apr 11 – Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Apr 12 – Caddyshack (1980)

Apr 13 – Better Off Dead (1985)

Apr 14 – Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Week Three: 1990s

Apr 15 – Wayne's World (1992)

Apr 16 – Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Apr 17 – The Big Lebowski (1998)

Apr 18 – Death Becomes Her (1992)

Apr 19 – The Mask (1994)

Apr 20 – Dazed and Confused (1993)

Apr 21 – The First Wives Club (1996)

Week Four: 2000s

Apr 22 – This is the End (2013)

Apr 23 – Hot Fuzz (2007)

Apr 24 – The Hangover (2009)

Apr 25 – Miss Congeniality (2000)

Apr 26 – Superbad (2007)

Apr 27 – Best in Show (2000)

Apr 28 – Step Brothers (2008)

Week Five: 2010s

Apr 29 – Girls Trip (2017)

Apr 30 – The Nice Guys (2016)

Shared laughter helps build a positive family culture and create a happier homelife. Along with the LOL series, Regal is providing family-friendly comedy rereleases on Saturdays and Sundays in April with Peter Rabbit (2018) on April 4-5, Spy Kids (2001) on April 11-12, Rugrats in Paris (2000) on April 18-19, and Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird (1985) on April 25-26.

While laughter can interrupt the swallowing process, Regal moviegoers will surely want some snacks to pair with their belly laughs. Regal Crown Club members and Unlimited subscribers who secure tickets for an LOL showtime should stop by the concession stand during April to receive $1 off the Cheesy Combo, a pretzel twist with free nacho cheese dip.

Advance tickets for Legends of Laughs showtimes are now available for a reduced admission price of $4.99 at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Members of Regal Unlimited can also secure tickets for LOL titles as part of their monthly subscription.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,386 screens in 394 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of February 28, 2026. Regal is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats (including 4DX, IMAX, RPX, and ScreenX), the only unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Regal