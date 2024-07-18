ElevenLabs and Reality Defender Partner on AI Safety Initiative

Reality Defenders boosts AI detection algorithm by leveraging ElevenLabs' Audio AI data and models

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ElevenLabs, a leading provider of audio AI tools for creators, media, and businesses, and Reality Defender, a cybersecurity company specializing in deepfake detection, today announced a strategic partnership to advance the development of audio deepfake detection models.

The partnership aims to provide enhanced protection against audio deepfakes by leveraging ElevenLabs' proprietary models and methods to improve the efficacy and robustness of Reality Defender's detection tools. This will enable Reality Defender's clients, including governments and international enterprises, to detect and prevent AI-generated threats in real time, safeguarding millions from misinformation and sophisticated fraud.

The collaboration builds upon ElevenLabs' existing initiatives to ensure the responsible development and transparent use of audio AI, through moderation and accountability, including the use of technical means to prevent generation of prohibited content and identify bad actors.

"We at ElevenLabs work every day to develop and implement best-in-class safeguards that prevent our products from being misused. Collaborating with fellow technology companies, academia, and policymakers to develop reliable methods for AI content detection is a key pillar of our safety efforts," said Aleksandra Pedraszewska, Head of AI Safety at ElevenLabs. "We are excited to partner with Reality Defender, who are leaders in AI-generated information detection, to develop new safeguards that deter bad actors from using our tools."

Reality Defender's patented multi-model approach allows its cloud-based deepfake detection web platform and API to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes with high accuracy. By combining ElevenLabs' expertise in audio-based generative AI with Reality Defender's advanced detection capabilities, the partnership will provide unparalleled protection against AI-generated threats. It follows ElevenLabs' commitment to ensuring the integrity and safety of 2024 democratic elections through the AI Elections Accord.

"We are thrilled to partner with ElevenLabs, a pioneer in audio AI tools," said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender. "Their commitment to AI safety and responsible AI development aligns with our mission to detect and prevent deepfakes. This collaboration, a first for Reality Defender, will allow us to provide highly advanced audio detection that stays several steps ahead of bad actors and fraudsters."

About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs researches and builds audio AI tools for creators, media, and businesses. Their models use proprietary methods for context awareness and high compression to deliver lifelike, compelling, and nuanced speech, voices, and sound effects across 29 languages. The company's AI tools are used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, localize media in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is a cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Reality Defender's cloud-based deepfake detection web platform and corresponding API empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

