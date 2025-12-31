Elevest Capital Announces Completion of Fund 63: A 97-Unit B+ Multifamily Acquisition in the Raleigh-Durham MSA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevest Capital, a boutique private equity firm specializing in multifamily real estate, is pleased to announce the successful completion of Fund 63 with the acquisition of a 97-unit B+ class multifamily property located in the Raleigh-Durham MSA, in partnership with Rise48 Equity. This latest acquisition underscores Elevest Capital's continued dedication to sourcing high-quality assets that offer strong investment potential and enhance communities.

Fund 63 - Raleigh, NC

Built in 1987, the asset is well positioned within a strong submarket of one of the Southeast's fastest-growing metropolitan areas. The property offers compelling value-add potential through unit renovations and targeted amenity enhancements. It currently benefits from healthy occupancy levels and is supported by robust fundamentals, including an expanding job base, continued population growth, and sustained rental demand.

"Our ability to successfully close Fund 63 demonstrates the ongoing strength of our investor base and their confidence in our investment strategy," said Adam Williams, Founder & CEO of Elevest Capital. "The Raleigh-Durham area continues to attract residents and businesses alike, making it a compelling addition to our portfolio."

To drive long-term value and enhance the resident experience, there are extensive plans to execute a comprehensive renovation program focused on upgrading unit interiors, installing in-unit washers and dryers, and enhancing community amenities. These strategic improvements are intended to increase occupancy, support rental growth, and maximize investor returns.

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to identifying high-quality assets with strong value-creation potential," said Dana Williams, President of Elevest Capital. "By executing a strategic renovation plan and applying proven management expertise, we believe the property is well positioned to deliver long-term benefits for residents while generating attractive returns for our investor partners."

About Elevest Capital

Elevest Capital is a private equity firm focused on multifamily real estate investments in high-growth markets. With a hands-on approach and deep market expertise, the firm provides investors with curated opportunities to build generational wealth through institutional-grade assets.

Learn more at www.elevestcapital.com or CLICK HERE TO BOOK A CALL.

Contact Information:

Kendall Johnson

[email protected]

(480) 534-7066

SOURCE Elevest Capital