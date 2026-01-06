Elevest Capital Announces Completion of Fund 64: A 240-Unit B+ Multifamily Acquisition in Charlotte, NC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevest Capital, a boutique private equity firm focused on multifamily real estate, is pleased to announce the completion of Fund 64 in partnership with Rise48 Equity, marked by the acquisition of a 240-unit B+ multifamily community in Charlotte, North Carolina. The transaction reflects Elevest Capital's continued strategy of investing in well-located assets within high-growth submarkets that offer attractive long-term fundamentals and value-creation opportunities.

This property was built in 1999, and sits in a desirable B+ submarket of Charlotte and offers significant upside through strategic renovations. The property presents opportunities to modernize unit interiors and add in-unit washers and dryers. These enhancements are expected to drive rental growth and elevate resident satisfaction.

"Closing Fund 64 and acquiring this asset highlights the strength of our investment strategy and the value we bring to investors," said Adam Williams, Founder & CEO of Elevest Capital. "Charlotte continues to demonstrate strong economic momentum, making this property a standout addition to our portfolio."

To unlock additional value, there will be swift execution of a comprehensive value-add strategy centered on unit modernizations and amenity enhancements. These targeted improvements are intended to drive occupancy and support rental growth.

"This investment exemplifies our disciplined approach to multifamily investing, targeting assets with clear value-creation pathways in high-demand markets," said Dana Williams, President of Elevest Capital. "Our team's hands-on management and renovation expertise will be integral to realizing the full potential of this property."

About Elevest Capital: Elevest Capital is a private equity firm focused on multifamily real estate investments in high-growth markets. With a hands-on approach and deep market expertise, the firm provides investors with curated opportunities to build generational wealth through institutional-grade assets.

