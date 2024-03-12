Elevāt EZ Launches Quick Start Kits - Revolutionizing OEM Telematics with Unmatched Efficiency and Simplicity

SEATTLE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt, a leading innovator in telematics solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Elevāt EZ Quick Start Kits, a groundbreaking approach to OEM telematics integration that combines efficiency with simplicity. Designed for immediate deployment, the Elevāt EZ Quick Start Kits offer a seamless blend of cutting-edge hardware and intelligent software, making sophisticated telematics accessible and straightforward.

Introducing Elevāt EZ: A New Era of Telematics

Elevāt EZ is engineered to meet the demands of today's industries, utilizing the J1939 Standard Messaging Protocol to ensure compatibility and streamlined communication. The solution is built around the principles of rapid deployment and ease of use, with features like streamlined dashboards for immediate machine data visibility and minimal development time, drastically reducing the need for prolonged development cycles.

Key Features of Elevāt EZ:

Streamlined Dashboards: Pre-built to meet machine IoT needs, offering instant data insights.

Minimal Development Time: Pre-configured solutions for swift adoption, saving time and resources.

Focused Functionality: Tailored for asset utilization and engine management to meet specific industry needs in a cost-effective way.

"We have recognized a need from the Off-highway OEMs and fleets for a telematics solution that provides more information and value than the current fleet telematic products but doesn't require the amount of integration and development as a full-fledged OEM IoT solution. Elevat EZV2 was developed to address these needs. Elevāt EZ provides preconfigured solutions customized to address the unique demands of the OEMs and their different fleets, offering comprehensive insights into fleet performance. Features include asset utilization tracking for enhanced productivity, engine management for optimizing engine parameters, streamlined maintenance, and warranty management, and detailed location and tracking capabilities. More information and value than the legacy telematic solutions, but easy to deploy." says Adam Livesay, Co-Founder & CCO of Elevat.

About Elevāt:

Elevāt is at the forefront of IoT "Integrated OEM Telematics", committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency and simplicity. Our mission is to empower businesses with the tools they need to optimize their operations and achieve unparalleled success.

