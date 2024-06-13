ELFBAR wins 'Best Innovation' at 2024 World Vape Show in Dubai

The 'Best Innovation' award given for leading four emerging R&D trends

ELFBAR committed to furthering industry standards

Innovations at the heart of ELFBAR's user experience-driven product development

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vaping brand ELFBAR is proud to announce its winning of the "Best Innovation" award at the World Vape Show 2024, the industry's largest annual trade fair held in Dubai from June 12 to 14.

This honor from the trade fair's organizer is awarded to ELFBAR for the brand's zeroing in on driving and promoting innovations in the rapidly growing industry, as well as its unwavering commitment to placing adult user experience at the center.

For years, ELFBAR has been behind the industry's progress. At the 2024 World Vape Show, ELFBAR and its sister brand LOST MARY introduce breakthroughs in fields including atomizing technology, innovative configurations, sensational features, and an extensive flavor collection – the four trends accentuated with over 20 new products, including ELFBAR's first open pod vape kits, ELFX and ELFX Pro.

Underpinned by years of in-depth research on Mesh Coil technology, ELFBAR unveils the latest products powered by DUAL MESH and TRIPLE MESH.

ELFBAR has also been followed for its product forms which transcend established categories in the industry. At the show, EW9000 is showcased. It is an innovative vape kit shaped with a single-use pod and an attachable charging unit.

The spotlight is also on the immersive user experience enhanced by smart features. Part of ELFBAR's extensive product range now includes larger displays and higher power output. Additionally, the brand's ongoing R&D efforts continually focus on introducing new flavor ingredients and ensuring their safety.

ELFBAR's innovations are reflected not only in product development but also in making vaping products recycling friendlier. In April 2024, ELFBAR presented R3, a single-use vape prototype that users can detach the battery on their own for social waste handling, elevating the product's recycling rate to 85%.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has been exploring new frontiers by providing a diverse experience with its wide lineup of harm-reduction products.

ELFBAR stays committed to compliance, youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favored and referred by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

For more information, please visit elfbar.com.

