Eligible Owners or Lessees of Certain GM Vehicles that were Subject to Certain Recalls, You Must File Your Claim before April 20, 2021

SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration/

The Class Action Settlement Administrator reports that a class settlement of economic loss claims by persons who owned or leased GM vehicles that were recalled in 2014 has been approved by the federal district court. The recalls involved the ignition system, key rotation, electric power steering and/or side airbag wiring. Plaintiffs claim that consumers overpaid when they bought or leased these vehicles. General Motors LLC ("New GM"), the Motors Liquidation Company GUC Trust ("the GUC Trust") and the Motors Liquidation Company Avoidance Action Trust ("the AAT") deny these allegations. Plaintiffs, the GUC Trust, New GM and the AAT have agreed to a settlement to avoid the risk and cost of further litigation. The settlement does not include the release of any claims for personal injury, wrongful death or actual physical injury.

The settlement class includes all persons (individuals, businesses and organizations) who, at any time as of or before GM's announcement of the 2014 recalls, owned, purchased, or leased a vehicle subject to any of the recalls in the United States, or its territories and/or possessions. Daily rental fleet businesses, governmental entities and certain other persons are not included in the class.

Go to www.GMIgnitionSwitchEconomicSettlement.com to see if your GM vehicle is covered by the settlement and if you are eligible to file a claim. All claims must be received online or by mail before April 20, 2021.

The settlement fund is $121.1 million. Payment amounts to eligible class members depend on which recall applied to their vehicle, settlement implementation costs, and the number of eligible class members who file claims.

Learn more by calling 1-877-545-0241 or visiting www.GMIgnitionSwitchEconomicSettlement.com.

SOURCE JND Legal Administration