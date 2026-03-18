Elijah Craig Introduces 15-Year-Old Bourbon, a New Addition to Its Renowned Single Barrel Lineup

The expression leads with aromas of dark fruit, figs and roses. Upon tasting, expect flavors of roasted nuts, toasted oak and caramelized sugar that build to a rich, complex finish evoking crème brûlée with ginger and cloves. Its structure yields a mature elegance without feeling too intense, creating a full-bodied profile balanced by refined sweetness and spice.

"This release reflects the craftsmanship and tradition that has defined Elijah Craig for generations," said Conor O'Driscoll, Master Distiller at Heaven Hill Distillery. "We were looking for exceptional depth and character in our first 15-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon, and it delivers at a proof that enhances its natural complexity. The result is a bold yet refined whiskey that is approachable enough to be an all-evening sipper."

The 54% ABV offers a subtle nod to May 4, 1964 - the date the United States Congress officially recognized Bourbon as a distinct product of the United States. The ruling reinforced the standards that continue to guide its production, including a requirement that it be aged in new charred oak barrels. That pioneering practice is attributed to Elijah Craig and is what earned him his enduring reputation as the "Father of Bourbon."

Elijah Craig 15-Year-Old Bourbon will be available in 750ml bottles nationally beginning this month, with a suggested retail price of $149.99.

Follow Elijah Craig on Instagram for news about the latest release and find a retailer near you at ElijahCraig.com.

About Elijah Craig Whiskey

Elijah Craig is one of the most award-winning families of premium Bourbons and Ryes. Its inaugural Barrel Proof Rye release (2025) is Whisky Advocate's reigning Whiskey of the Year. The Reverend Elijah Craig, the brand's namesake, is known as "The Father of Bourbon," having established his distillery in 1789 on the banks of Elkhorn Creek in modern day Georgetown, Kentucky. He is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels. The clear, unaged corn liquor became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the family of whiskeys includes Elijah Craig Small Batch, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. First brought to market in 1986, Heaven Hill Distillery's Master Distillers were selecting a small number of barrels of the finest Bourbon to make Elijah Craig Small Batch long before the term "small batch" even existed. It is this attention to detail and superb craftsmanship that give Elijah Craig an ideal balance of age, robust body, and rich flavor. Along with Whisky Advocate's Whiskey of the Year, the brand's accolades have included Best Small Batch Bourbon, Best Single Barrel Bourbon (aged 11+ years) and Best Straight Bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Excellent Highly Recommended honors at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com

SOURCE Elijah Craig