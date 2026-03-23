Scottish Pro Golfer Bob MacIntyre Joins with Elijah Craig to Encourage Whiskey Fans to Go American on International Whiskey Day

In a video, MacIntyre offers a cheeky nod to his native Scotch but reveals that he's favoring American whiskey lately. So much so that Bob is giving them a special offer for sharing how they imbibe their favorite whiskey – or whisky, no "e," as the Scots prefer. Whether a neat pour, a dram with friends, however else – Bob invites whiskey lovers and novice enthusiasts alike to expand their horizons, ideally with Elijah Craig, the Official Bourbon of PGA of America and the Ryder Cup.

When the video goes live on Elijah Craig's Instagram on Friday, March 27 (International Whiskey Day) at 10am EST, the first 100 fans to comment sharing how they enjoy their whiskey of choice in place of Scotch will win a $40 gift card that could go towards their next "cheers" or "sláinte." Bob's favorite? Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon which he thinks other Scotch fans will love too. (Rules and regulations apply.*)

"On the course or off, I relish friendly competition, so I couldn't resist challenging Scotch drinkers to take a chance on American Bourbon," said MacIntyre, who is currently ranked 9th best golfer in the world. "I've done it, and while I'll always be loyal to Scotch, I've enjoyed broadening my whiskey horizons with Elijah Craig and opening my senses to something wonderful and different."

Scotch fans looking to swap their next sip can now find Elijah Craig's newest release, 15-Year-Old Single-Barrel Bourbon, at 108 proof (54% ABV), an ideal offering for those seeking robust and complex flavors. Connoisseurs and casual fans alike also reach for Elijah Craig signature Small Batch that offers the warm spice and subtle smoke that makes this bottle a staple on so many bar backs and bar carts.

Find a retailer near you at ElijahCraig.com and follow Elijah Craig and Bob MacIntyre on Instagram for the chance to be one of the first 100 comments.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the United States, 21 years of age or older. Promotion begins March 27, 2026 and ends when the first one hundred (100) eligible participants have completed the entry requirements or on April 30, 2026, whichever occurs first. To participate, comment on this post with 1 – 3 sentences sharing how they enjoy Elijah Craig or Whiskey of choice in place of Scotch The first one hundred (100) eligible participants to comment in accordance with these Official Rules will receive a $40 gift card. Limit one (1) gift card per person. Participants must have a public Instagram account at the time of entry and must be following @elijahcraig and @robertmacintyre. Sponsor reserves the right to verify eligibility and to disqualify any participant suspected of tampering with the entry process or violating these rules. Approximate retail value of each reward: $40. Total maximum value of all rewards: $4000. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Instagram. By participating, entrants release Instagram from any responsibility related to this promotion. Sponsor: Heaven Hill Sales Co., Bardstown, Kentucky.

About Elijah Craig Bourbon

Elijah Craig is one of the most award-winning families of premium Bourbons and Ryes. Its inaugural Barrel Proof Rye release (2025) is Whisky Advocate's reigning Whiskey of the Year. The Reverend Elijah Craig, the brand's namesake, is known as "The Father of Bourbon," having established his distillery in 1789 on the banks of Elkhorn Creek in modern day Georgetown, Kentucky. He is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels. The clear, unaged corn liquor became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the family of whiskeys includes Elijah Craig Small Batch, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. First brought to market in 1986, Heaven Hill Distillery's Master Distillers were selecting a small number of barrels of the finest Bourbon to make Elijah Craig Small Batch long before the term "small batch" even existed. It is this attention to detail and superb craftsmanship that give Elijah Craig an ideal balance of age, robust body, and rich flavor. Along with Whisky Advocate's Whiskey of the Year, the brand's accolades have included Best Small Batch Bourbon, Best Single Barrel Bourbon (aged 11+ years) and Best Straight Bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Excellent Highly Recommended honors at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com

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