Eli's Cheesecake of Chicago celebrates national cheesecake day with citywide treasure hunt and free cheesecake!

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's National Cheesecake Day on July 30th...Eli's Cheesecake's favorite day of the year! To celebrate the "holiday" and the famous Chicago bakery's 41st Birthday, Eli's has planned local and national cheesecake fun all week long.

Win a year of Eli's Cheesecake! Starting Monday, July 26th , follow Eli's Instagram account @elischeesecake, comment on our National Cheesecake Day Kickoff post, and tag three friends to enter. The lucky winner will be announced on Friday, July 30th , and will receive an Eli's Cheesecake every month for one year, beginning in August.





Starting , follow Eli's Instagram account @elischeesecake, comment on our National Cheesecake Day Kickoff post, and tag three friends to enter. The lucky winner will be announced on , and will receive an Eli's Cheesecake every month for one year, beginning in August. Eli's Chicago-Style treasure hunt. In partnership with Choose Chicago, Eli's will be hiding ten $41 gift cards to Eli's Cheesecake World at iconic Chicago locations on Friday, July 30 th . Hints will be dropped on Eli's Instagram story and TikTok @elischeesecake throughout the day, so make sure to follow along!





In partnership with Choose Chicago, Eli's will be hiding ten gift cards to Eli's Cheesecake World at iconic locations on . Hints will be dropped on Eli's Instagram story and TikTok @elischeesecake throughout the day, so make sure to follow along! In Chicago ? Free cheesecake will be available at Eli's Cheesecake's World (6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive in Chicago ) on National Cheesecake Day , Friday, July 30th , 11 AM- 1 PM (once slice per customer, while supplies last) and at the Eli M. Schulman Playground at Seneca Park (220 East Chicago Avenue in Chicago ) from 3 PM-5 PM .





will be available at (6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive in ) on , , (once slice per customer, while supplies last) and at the at Seneca Park (220 East Chicago Avenue in ) from . Want it delivered to your door? Visit shop.elicheesecake.com from July 26-30 , where there will be a special deal every day. Monday: 15% off Original Plain Cheesecake, Tuesday: 15% off Cheesecake Cuties, the perfect bite-sized treat invented by Eli's granddaughter Elana. Wednesday: A portion of the day's sales will benefit The Happiness Club, a not-for-profit arts youth education program on Chicago's Southside. Thursday: 15% all cheesecake samplers. Friday: FREE SHIPPING nationwide.

History of Eli's Cheesecake

In 1980, Restaurateur Eli Schulman declared cheesecake as the signature dessert for his legendary Chicago steakhouse, Eli's The Place For Steak. By breaking all the rules of traditional cheesecake baking (fast bake, high heat, no water bath) he created "Chicago Style" cheesecake: richer and creamier than its NY counterpart, baked on an all-butter shortbread cookie crust. Still family-owned, Eli's hand makes and decorates all of its cheesecakes and desserts at Eli's Cheesecake World on Chicago's northwest side. Eli's attributes its success to a strong commitment to quality, empowering its workforce and following Eli Schulman's mantras "Charity will never bust you," and "Treat others as if you were the other."

For high-res images, visit: https://photos.app.goo.gl/LYm1KZ4u6PK1Eg7SA

SOURCE Eli's Cheesecake