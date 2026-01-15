Elite Academic Academy Earns Level 3 Marzano High Reliability Schools™ Certification

Recognition Highlights Research-Based Instruction, Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum, and Academic Excellence

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Academic Academy www.eliteacademic.com proudly announces that it has earned Level 3 certification through Marzano's High Reliability Schools™ (HRS) framework, a nationally recognized, research-based model for continuous school improvement. This achievement affirms that Elite Academic Academy has successfully established a Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum, ensuring all students have equitable access to clearly defined learning outcomes and high-quality instruction across programs.

Elite team at Marzano award ceremony

Level 3 certification signifies that a school has aligned curriculum, instruction, and assessment systems so that teachers know what students must learn, how it will be taught, and how mastery is measured, thereby creating consistency, clarity, and rigor while still honoring personalization and flexibility.

"This certification represents years of intentional work by our educators to ensure that every student receives a high-quality, research-aligned, personalized learning academic experience," said Ashlea Kirkland-Haynes, CEO of Elite Academic Academy. "Level 3 Marzano Certification validates that our systems are not only innovative, but also grounded in what works. It reflects our commitment to instructional excellence, equity, and continuous improvement."

The achievement was made possible through the strategic leadership of Associate Director of Curriculum, Marisa Thompson, and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Laura Spencer, who led the development and implementation of Elite's curriculum frameworks, instructional expectations, and assessment practices.

Central to the Level 3 certification is the work of Elite Academic Academy's staff, who collaborated to design, refine, and implement a guaranteed and viable curriculum aligned to standards, data, and student needs. Through professional learning, cross-department collaboration, and reflective practice, teachers ensured curriculum pacing, instructional strategies, and assessments were cohesive and effective.

Earning Level 3 certification positions Elite Academic Academy among a select group of schools recognized nationwide for fidelity of implementation in its research-based practices. The school will continue advancing within the Marzano HRS framework as part of its broader commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and student success.

About Elite Academic Academy

Elite Academic Academy is a California public charter school serving TK–12 students through personalized, student-centered learning models. Elite Academic Academy is committed to innovation, equity, and excellence, empowering students to thrive academically, socially, and beyond.

