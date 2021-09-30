Elite Physical Therapy Partners with Ivy Rehab

"The partnership with Elite PT and their widely recognized team of best-in-class providers and support services teammates is incredibly exciting. Ivy and Elite's values and dedication to best-in-class care, service and outcomes are powerfully aligned and create the ideal framework for a long-term successful partnership that we could not be more excited to enter into," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "We are excited to enter the Rhode Island and Massachusetts markets with such a strong partner in Elite and look forward to supporting the great care and service that Elite PT has been recognized for providing since its founding in 2002."

Comprised of 11 outpatient clinics and three additional aquatic facilities, Elite Physical Therapy specializes in providing thoughtful care, focusing on serving the community with best-in-class options. Elite's team of dedicated and compassionate therapists has earned many awards in readers' choice and workplace categories in the process, further solidifying the company's spot as a local industry leader.

"As we approach the 20th anniversary of serving our community, we are proud to take the next step for our company," said Michael Nula, Founder of Elite Physical Therapy. "This is an exciting time for our group, and we know that being partnered with Ivy Rehab Network will open up wonderful opportunities for our entire team. Throughout Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts, we look forward to continuing our commitment of providing exceptional patient care and services that have become synonymous with the Elite name. We are looking forward to a great partnership with Ivy Rehab Network as we work together to improve the health and lives of others."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

