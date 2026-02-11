ELITE Solar Awarded EcoVadis Gold Rating for Sustainability Performance

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE Solar, a global solar manufacturing company, announced that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing the company among the top 5% of organizations globally assessed by EcoVadis for sustainability and corporate responsibility.

EcoVadis is one of the world's most widely recognized ESG assessment platforms, widely used across global supply chains to evaluate companies on environmental stewardship, labor and human rights practices, ethics, and responsible sourcing. The Gold rating reflects the strength, consistency, and effectiveness of ELITE Solar's management systems and operational practices across these key areas.

"At ELITE Solar, sustainability is embedded into how we operate—it is not treated as a one-time certification or a standalone initiative," said Arndt E. Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of ELITE Solar. "Across manufacturing, workforce management, governance, and supplier engagement, we are focused on building transparent, resilient, and responsible operations as we continue to expand our global footprint."

For clients and partners in North America and other international markets, ESG performance is increasingly linked to supply chain reliability, risk management, and long-term value creation. This recognition reinforces ELITE Solar's commitment to being a trusted, compliant, and future-ready manufacturing partner for clients worldwide.

ELITE Solar views the EcoVadis Gold rating not as a finish line, but as a benchmark for continuous improvement. The company will continue investing in sustainable practices that support the global energy transition while enabling the long-term success of its clients and partners.

About ELITE Solar

Founded in 2005, ELITE Solar is a global provider of high-efficiency, intelligent solar solutions for utility, commercial & industrial (C&I), and residential markets. Headquartered in Singapore with U.S. operations in California, the company operates integrated manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt, covering the full value chain from wafers to modules. ELITE Solar's vertically integrated model and global reach support its mission to drive client success and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Learn more at www.elite-solar.com

