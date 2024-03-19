Elixir Games and LitLab Games Announce $LITT Token Integration for Two Popular Web3 Titles

The integration of $LITT will bring key infrastructure and liquidity upgrades for Tinies and No Way Back in April, with support for other Elixir Launchpad & Incubation projects at launch

BARCELONA, Spain, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixir Games, a leading web3 gaming distribution platform backed by Square Enix, today announced the key integration of the $LITT token into two web3 games, Tinies and No Way Back, both currently available through the Elixir Games Launcher. Developed by subsidiary company LitLab Games, the $LITT token integration will bring enhanced liquidity and infrastructure upgrades for the two titles in April 2024.

The $LITT token first made its debut with CyberTitans, a web3 auto-chess title, driving the game to become one of the most popular and widely played web3 games in the market today. Following the launch of the Elixir Launchpad and Incubation Program later this year, all future titles supported by Elixir Games will receive $LITT token integration.

"We have been very impressed by the work LitLab has been able to achieve with their $LITT token, and we're excited to introduce that functionality to other ambitious projects we have coming soon," said Carlos Roldán, CEO of Elixir Games. "Tinies and No Way Back are simply the start, and we plan to push the boundaries of web3 gaming with the support of LitLabs, who have already strengthened our incubation and development teams to help build the next generation of games."

Acquired in December 2023 by Elixir Games, LitLab Games has spent the past year polishing and incorporating new content for CyberTitans, including monthly updates, different game modes and new in-game digital assets. The LitLab Games team has since been brought under the Elixir Games umbrella, and will be instrumental in the development of new games following the launch of Elixir's incubation program.

"Our team has grown immensely over the past year and is incredibly proud of what we have accomplished with CyberTitans," said Danyil Shatko, CEO of LitLab Games. "Now partnered with Elixir, we are thrilled to test our skills and help provide the same level of care, attention to detail, and technical support for the next chapter of the web3 gaming story."

The Elixir Launchpad and Incubation Program, arriving later this year, will act as a one-stop platform for web3 games, including marketplace support and a streamlined game launchpad. Powered by the upcoming $ELIX token, the Incubation Program will pave the way for up and coming blockchain gaming projects to receive critical development support from Elixir and streamline the launch process for companies in the Elixir portfolio.

