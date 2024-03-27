Elixir Games raises $14 Million from Seed Round to Shape Global Gaming Ecosystem

Backed by companies across both traditional gaming and web3, Elixir will leverage its Seed round funding to build out its launcher platform and create a unified web3 gaming ecosystem

BARCELONA, Spain, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixir Games, a leading web3 gaming distribution platform backed by Square Enix, today announced the close of its Seed funding round, raising $14 million to spearhead the development of a comprehensive global gaming ecosystem that will launch later this year. The additional funding will also support the launch of the $ELIX token, which will power Elixir Games products, as well as the Launchpad & Incubation Program, also arriving in 2024.

Investors in the Seed round include Square Enix, the Solana Foundation and Shima Capital, among other private entities. The funding round was extended to allow additional investors to back Elixir and the company's roadmap for the new ecosystem. Participants in the funding round were particularly interested in supporting the Launchpad & Incubation Program, a support program for web3 gaming developers that will provide a streamlined launch process for games under the Elixir portfolio.

"Today marks a growth moment for Elixir Games, fueling our mission to revolutionize the global gaming ecosystem," said Carlos Roldan, CEO of Elixir Games. "This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation, unity, and excellence in web3 gaming. As we embark on this journey, our focus is on fostering a community with our infrastructure that leads to groundbreaking gaming experiences."

Elixir Games has continued to grow and innovate in the web3 gaming space since its start in 2020, garnering recognition for its flagship product, the Launcher platform, which currently hosts over 130 different games and has already exceeded 500,000 registered unique users. The company further expanded its presence in the gaming industry late last year with the acquisition of LitLab Games, the spanish gaming studio behind the incredibly popular auto-chess title CyberTitans.

Elixir has an extensive roadmap of upcoming releases in 2024, starting with the release of the $ELIX token that will safely simplify the web3 user experience via a game platform, marketplace, and launchpad. Following the $ELIX token, the Elixir Launchpad is set to arrive later this year, bringing with it a seamless experience for users on the platform. The Elixir Launchpad & Incubation platform is aimed at addressing existing gaps in the web3 gaming market, and will implement a five tier system that will unlock premium features on the platform, as well as exclusive access to initial game offerings (IGO).

Additionally, Elixir has launched a promotional Season Pass to reward players for engaging on the Launcher platform. Starting on April 4th, users will be rewarded for time played on various titles available via the Launcher, unlocking prizes and rewards for their participation.

Elixir Games is a pioneer in the game distribution industry, focusing on web3 gaming infrastructure. Its commitment to innovation, excellence, and player-centric experiences has established it as a frontrunner in the gaming sector. Elixir Games also provides a whitelabel solution for enterprises, further cementing its position in the gaming industry. Strengthening its presence in the gaming industry, the company is actively publishing games by acquiring talented indie game studios, showcasing its dedication to nurturing and elevating creative talent within the gaming community.

