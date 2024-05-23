Elixir Games Announces Acquisition of RoboKiden and Strategic Partnership with Ava Labs

Developed by The Breach Studios with veterans from Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six Siege, RoboKiden will be powered by a strategic partnership with Elixir and Ava Labs.

BARCELONA, Spain, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixir Games, a leading entity in the Web3 gaming industry and backed by the industry giant Square Enix, is excited to announce the acquisition of RoboKiden, an intellectual property developed by renowned game studio Breach Studios, composed of professionals from the teams behind the Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six Sagas, among others.

This strategic acquisition underscores the commitment of Elixir Games to enhance its portfolio with premium gaming experiences with key support from Ava Labs to establish RoboKiden as a flagship title for the Elixir platform. The acquisition and partnership follow the successful closure of a $14 million seed funding round , with notable contributions from the Solana Foundation, NeoTokyo and CyberKongz.

"Our goal at Elixir has always been to bring engaging and innovative IPs to our platform, which is why we're incredibly excited to bring RoboKiden to our community," said Carlos Roldan, CEO of Elixir Games. "By partnering with Ava Labs, leaders in the development of Web3 tech specifically designed for gaming, we can't wait for players to start diving into this vibrant arena shooter."

RoboKiden is an upcoming free online third-person party shooter for Windows, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Set in a whimsical battle arena with colorful characters and surrounded by towering robots, players will battle alongside friends in a team-based game that combines chaotic fun with strategic gameplay, promising a fresh and engaging experience for gamers of all types.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Elixir Games is also revealing a strategic partnership with Ava Labs. This collaboration aims to leverage Avalanche's highly scalable and secure infrastructure to provide a seamless, low-latency gameplay and fortify digital ownership rights, establishing RoboKiden as a flagship title within the evolving Avalanche gaming ecosystem.

"It was very clear to our team that RoboKiden presented an incredible opportunity to bring an exciting new IP to Web3 alongside Elixir, a premiere platform for blockchain games," said Parker Heath, Senior gaming BD. "Combining our expertise in Web3 infrastructure with Elixir's platform and years of experience incubating new projects will deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, empowering players with true ownership of in-game assets and the potential for player-driven economies. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for both RoboKiden and the future of gaming."

RoboKiden is set for release in July this year and will be one of the highlighted games of the Elixir Season Pass, which recently launched its inaugural season with a prize pool of over $1 million through the Elixir Launcher. Elixir has already confirmed that future seasons will continue this tradition of generous rewards, fostering player engagement and loyalty through unique, value-driven experiences. Through these efforts, Elixir Games is not just leading the web3 gaming space but also redefining how gamers interact with games.

About Elixir Games

Elixir Games stands at the forefront of the game distribution industry, with a strong focus on developing Web3 gaming infrastructure. Committed to innovation and excellence, Elixir Games has emerged as a leader in the gaming sector, consistently prioritizing player-centric experiences. The company also offers a white-label solution for enterprises, enhancing its influence in the gaming industry. By actively acquiring talented indie game studios, Elixir Games continues to support, nurture, and promote creative talent within the gaming community, affirming its commitment to advancing the gaming landscape.

About Ava Labs

Ava Labs makes it simple to deploy high-performance solutions for Web3, led by innovations on Avalanche. The company was founded by Cornell computer scientists, who partnered with Wall Street veterans and early Web3 leaders to execute a promising vision for redefining the way people build and use open, permissionless networks. Ava Labs is redefining the way people create value with Web3.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Elixir Games