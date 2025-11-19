Elizabeth Gardon Joins Rubin Rudman's Litigation Group

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Gardon has joined its Litigation Group as an associate. She joins the firm from Todd & Weld LLP, where she practiced in their Commercial Litigation group for over three years. Before moving into private practice, Gardon spent three years as a law clerk to the Honorable Justice Robert M. Berliner of the New York State Supreme Court in Rockland County.

Gardon will continue to focus her practice on complex civil litigation. She has experience in a wide range of matters including business litigation, employment law, real estate litigation, professional liability litigation, defamation law, and insurance coverage. She advises clients on all phases of litigation, from drafting pleadings and managing pre-trial discovery, to arguing at trial and pre-trial motions. She is admitted to the bar in Massachusetts and New York.

Gardon earned her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law in 2019, where she served as managing editor of the Northeastern University Law Review, and her B.A. from the University of Delaware in 2016.

About Rubin Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

