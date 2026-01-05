Rubin Rudman Partner Michael Novaria Named a 2025 "Go To Commercial Real Estate Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that partner Michael Novaria has been named a 2025 "Go To Commercial Real Estate Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes the top commercial real estate lawyers in the region whose expertise, accomplishments, and creative thinking have made them standouts in this practice area.

Novaria has over 20 years of experience at the highest levels of real estate law and his practice is focused on all aspects of commercial real estate, including acquisitions, dispositions, financing, and development, with a particular emphasis on leasing. Over the years, he has developed a reputation in the commercial real estate brokerage community as one of the leading advisors for both landlords and tenants for negotiating and managing leases in the office, life sciences, retail, restaurant, cannabis, and industrial sectors throughout New England and across the U.S. He is known for his responsiveness to clients, practical business approach, keen judgment, ability to solve problems and identify risk, and focus on getting deals done. He understands his clients' businesses from the inside out and builds enduring relationships that are focused on shared principles, not superficial connections that are created to drive business transactions.

He is the former Chair of Rubin Rudman's Real Estate Group (2021-2023) and as of January 2026, he serves on the Board of the Real Estate & Finance Association. He served on the Board of the Commercial Brokers Association, a free-standing division of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, 2021-2025 and as an associate member of the Andover Zoning Board of Appeals since 2018.

Novaria has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America®, Real Estate (2020-2026); Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Real Estate Lawyers (2025); Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers, Real Estate (2021-2025); and Massachusetts Super Lawyers (2023-2025). He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and his B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

