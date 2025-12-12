Rubin Rudman Adds Kristen Skrajewski to Litigation Group

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Kristen Skrajewski has joined its Litigation Group as an associate. She joins the firm from Morrison Mahoney LLP.

Skrajewski concentrates her practice on civil litigation. She has experience in a wide range of matters including a particular focus on insurance defense and complex torts. Her work spans trials, mediations, depositions, expert inspections, and motion practice. She is admitted to the bar in Massachusetts and before the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

She earned her J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law, where she served as an articles editor for the Connecticut Law Review, and her B.S. from the University of Tennessee.

