Rubin Rudman Adds Kristen Skrajewski to Litigation Group

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Kristen Skrajewski has joined its Litigation Group as an associate. She joins the firm from Morrison Mahoney LLP.

Skrajewski concentrates her practice on civil litigation. She has experience in a wide range of matters including a particular focus on insurance defense and complex torts. Her work spans trials, mediations, depositions, expert inspections, and motion practice. She is admitted to the bar in Massachusetts and before the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

She earned her J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law, where she served as an articles editor for the Connecticut Law Review, and her B.S. from the University of Tennessee.

About Rubin Rudman LLP
Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

