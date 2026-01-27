Elizabeth Lopez to Drive Outbound Business Attraction for Southern Nevada at LVGEA

Accomplished economic development leader brings nearly two decades of public and private experience to accelerate business growth, expansion, and strategic partnerships across Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is pleased to announce that Elizabeth (Liz) Lopez, MBA, CEcD, will join the organization as Vice President of Business Development & Outbound Strategy, effective Feb 9, 2026. In this role, Lopez will lead LVGEA's regional business attraction and expansion initiatives, strengthen community and industry partnerships, and advance strategies that drive Southern Nevada's economic competitiveness and long-term growth.

Lopez offers nearly two decades of hands-on experience across economic development, finance, real estate, and public private collaboration. Her career has focused on turning complex opportunities into real outcomes by helping businesses invest, expand, and put people to work. She has also led efforts to unlock federal financing tools, including New Market Tax Credits, to fuel sustainable regional development and long-term economic impact.

"Liz brings exceptional experience and a proven track record in economic development, business attraction, and strategic partnerships," said Danielle Casey, CEO of LVGEA. "Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing Southern Nevada's growth, strengthening our regional economy, and creating new opportunities for investment and job creation. We are thrilled to welcome her to the LVGEA team."

Prior to joining LVGEA, Lopez served as an Economic Development Officer for the City of Henderson, leading business recruitment and multi-stakeholder initiatives. She has also held key economic development roles with the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, contributing to regional strategies and partnerships that continue to strengthen Southern Nevada's entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.

"Liz's proven ability to connect businesses, community partners, and strategic opportunities will help propel Southern Nevada's growth forward," states Lauri Perdue, LVGEA Board Chair. Her passion for creating lasting impact and fostering innovation makes her an exceptional addition to LVGEA's leadership team."

A longtime Las Vegas resident, Lopez holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and an Executive MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She is a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute. She also serves in an appointed position on the Nevada Commission on Minority Affairs for economic development.

"I'm truly honored to join the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance at such an exciting time for Southern Nevada," said Lopez. "I have a genuine passion for impact and meaningful change that will help advance our region for generations to come. I'm excited to help drive strategies that support investment, innovation, and job creation for the communities I call home. I'm grateful to CEO Danielle Casey, the Board of Directors, and the LVGEA team for their confidence and warm welcome."

Lopez joins LVGEA during a period of growth and strengthens expertise for the organization. Alongside Danielle Casey and recent addition Nick Clason, LVGEA now has three Certified Economic Developers on its team, with continued investment in professional development and industry certifications planned for the future.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2026-2027. To learn more, visit Lvgea.org

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance