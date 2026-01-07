LVGEA Announces 2026 Board of Directors and Welcomes New Regional Leaders

A Unified Board Driving Economic Growth, Job Creation, and Long-Term Investment.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) announced The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) announced its 2026 Board of Directors, welcoming new members and confirming the full board slate, approved during the LVGEA Board of Directors Annual Meeting on November 6, 2025.

The LVGEA Board of Directors is a diverse group of public and private sector leaders united by a shared commitment to building a stronger future for all Southern Nevadans. Together, the board advances an ambitious regional economic development strategy focused on strengthening the Las Vegas region's economy, creating high paying jobs, and driving long term capital investment.

As the largest business board of its kind in Nevada, the LVGEA Board plays a critical role in shaping the region's economic direction by bringing together leaders from across industries, jurisdictions, and institutions to support collaboration, growth, and opportunity throughout Southern Nevada.

"Southern Nevada is at an important economic inflection point, and this board reflects the leadership needed to advance our efforts and capitalize on opportunity," shares Danielle Casey, LVGEA President & CEO. "With deep expertise across industries and a shared commitment to regional collaboration, our directors help ensure LVGEA is actively driving investment, job creation, and long-term economic resilience for our region."

"The LVGEA Board represents what is possible when public and private sector leaders come together around a shared vision. This group is deeply committed to strengthening our regional economy, creating quality jobs, and ensuring Southern Nevada continues to compete and win on a global stage," states Lauri Perdue, LVGEA Board Chair.

Introducing the New 2026 LVGEA Board Members

Akosa Akpom

Vice President of Analytics and Insights, TKO

Akosa Akpom leads the Analytics and Insights group for UFC and its parent organization, TKO, supporting data driven strategies that enhance fan engagement, brand partnerships, and growth initiatives worldwide. His work has helped shape major media rights agreements and redefine audience engagement through research and analytics.

Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater

Acting President, Nevada State University

Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater is a recognized leader in higher education and economic development. She was appointed by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents to serve as Acting President on October 17, 2025.Dr. Lopez Lasater has been pivotal in shaping and executing the University's vision and has contributed to its strategic planning and external partnerships, specifically as a leading architect of the SMART Growth Initiative which envisions the development of the University's 450 acres of vacant land in southeast Henderson. She also serves as the Executive Director of the Nevada State Campus Lands Corporation, a body chartered to guide the development and expansion of the University's Henderson campus.

Dr. Stacy Klippenstein

President, College of Southern Nevada

Dr. Stacy Klippenstein leads the largest community college in Nevada, serving more than 45,000 students annually. With more than three decades of experience in higher education leadership, he is deeply committed to student success, workforce readiness, and strong partnerships between education and industry that support the region's economic vitality.

John Penhollow

President of Business Operations, Vegas Golden Knights

John Penhollow brings a national sports and entertainment perspective to the board, with prior executive leadership roles in the NFL and Major League Baseball. His experience spans revenue strategy, corporate partnerships, and the development of world class sports facilities that drive economic impact and community engagement.

Jose Bustamante

President, Nevada Region for Howard Hughes

Jose Bustamante oversees real estate strategy and development for the Howard Hughes Nevada Region, including the nationally recognized Summerlin master planned community. With more than 20 years of experience in large scale commercial and mixed-use development, his leadership supports sustainable growth and long-term regional planning.

Philip Potamitis

Nevada Market Head, Western Alliance Bank

Philip Potamitis serves as Nevada Market Head for Western Alliance Bank, supporting commercial, industrial, real estate, and gaming banking operations across the state. With more than 30 years of experience across multiple industries, he brings deep financial expertise and insight into Southern Nevada's business environment.

Steven Peralta

Chief Strategic Officer, Touro University

Steven Peralta brings extensive experience in philanthropy, healthcare leadership, and community engagement. He previously served as President of the Nevada Donor Network Foundation, where he helped raise more than $12 million to support the establishment of a transplant institute in Nevada. His background includes senior leadership roles in healthcare education and fundraising, as well as service on community advisory and public health boards.

2026 LVGEA Board of Directors

The following reflects the full 2026 LVGEA Board of Directors, including organization and term expiration. For biography information for all LVGEA Board members, visit https://lvgea.org/lvgea-board-of-directors/.

Akosa Akpom, UFC, 12/31/2027

DeAndre Esteen, Barclays, 12/31/2026

Dr. Kumud Acharya, Desert Research Institute, 12/31/2027

Brian Kleven, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Hospitals, 12/31/2026

Brian Wolf, Manpower, 12/31/2027

Bryant Thornton, Republic Services, 12/31/2027

Christina Erling, Barrick, 12/31/2027

Denette Suddeth, PNC Bank, 12/31/2027

Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater, Nevada State University, 12/31/2027

Dr. Chris Heavey, UNLV, 12/31/2026

Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, College of Southern Nevada, 12/31/2026

Frank Martin, Martin Harris Construction, 12/31/2027

Greg Gilbert, Holland and Hart, 12/31/2027

Ivan Ferraz, Wells Fargo Bank, 12/31/2027

Jackie Van Blaricum, HCA Healthcare Far West Division, 12/31/2026

Jaime Cruz, Workforce Connections, 12/31/2027

Mayor Joe Hardy, City of Boulder City, 12/31/2027

John Penhollow, Vegas Golden Knights, 12/31/2027

John Bailey, Bailey Kennedy, 12/31/2027

John Cannito, The PENTA Building Group, 12/31/2027

John Entsminger, Las Vegas Valley Water District, 12/31/2027

Jose Bustamante, Howard Hughes, 12/31/2026

Justin Carley, Las Vegas Raiders, 12/31/2027

Justin Jones, Clark County, 12/31/2026

Karen Haller, Southwest Gas Holdings, 12/31/2027

Karlos LaSane II, Caesars Entertainment, 12/31/2027

Kevin Schiller, Clark County, 12/31/2027

Kim Sonerholm, UnitedHealthcare, 12/31/2026

Lauri Perdue, University of Phoenix, 12/31/2027

Marc Badain, The Athletics, 12/31/2026

Mary Beth Sewald, Vegas Chamber, 12/31/2026

Michael Bonner, Greenberg Traurig, 12/31/2027

Mayor Michelle Romero, City of Henderson, 12/31/2027

Mike Janssen, City of Las Vegas, 12/31/2026

Mike Olson, Olson Precast Company, 12/31/2027

Miles Dickson, Nevada Grant Lab, 12/31/2026

Mitch Cloward, Intermountain Health, 12/31/2026

Molly Hamrick, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, 12/31/2026

Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces, 12/31/2026

Philip Potamitis, Western Alliance Bank, 12/31/2027

Dr. Renee Coffman, Roseman University, 12/31/2026

Robert Lewis, Lewis Management Corp., 12/31/2027

Scott Muelrath, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, 12/31/2026

Shannon Petersen, Nevada State Bank, 12/31/2027

Shelley Berkley, City of Las Vegas, 12/31/2026

Stephanie Garcia Vause, City of Henderson, 12/31/2026

Steve Westerman, Cox Business, 12/31/2027

Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts, 12/31/2027

Steven Peralta, Touro University, 12/31/2027

Tom Burns, Governor's Office of Economic Development, 12/31/2026

Tom Power, Sunshine Minting, 12/31/2026

Tony Sanchez, NV Energy, 12/31/2026

Wes Adams, Western States Contracting, 12/31/2026

LVGEA extends its sincere appreciation to each board member for their service and commitment to advancing Southern Nevada's economic future.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2025-2026. To learn more, visit Lvgea.org.

