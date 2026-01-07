LVGEA Announces 2026 Board of Directors and Welcomes New Regional Leaders

News provided byThe Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance
Jan 07, 2026, 12:00 ET
A Unified Board Driving Economic Growth, Job Creation, and Long-Term Investment.
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) announced The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) announced its 2026 Board of Directors, welcoming new members and confirming the full board slate, approved during the LVGEA Board of Directors Annual Meeting on November 6, 2025.
The LVGEA Board of Directors is a diverse group of public and private sector leaders united by a shared commitment to building a stronger future for all Southern Nevadans. Together, the board advances an ambitious regional economic development strategy focused on strengthening the Las Vegas region's economy, creating high paying jobs, and driving long term capital investment.
As the largest business board of its kind in Nevada, the LVGEA Board plays a critical role in shaping the region's economic direction by bringing together leaders from across industries, jurisdictions, and institutions to support collaboration, growth, and opportunity throughout Southern Nevada.
"Southern Nevada is at an important economic inflection point, and this board reflects the leadership needed to advance our efforts and capitalize on opportunity," shares Danielle Casey, LVGEA President & CEO. "With deep expertise across industries and a shared commitment to regional collaboration, our directors help ensure LVGEA is actively driving investment, job creation, and long-term economic resilience for our region."
"The LVGEA Board represents what is possible when public and private sector leaders come together around a shared vision. This group is deeply committed to strengthening our regional economy, creating quality jobs, and ensuring Southern Nevada continues to compete and win on a global stage," states Lauri Perdue, LVGEA Board Chair.
Introducing the New 2026 LVGEA Board Members
Akosa Akpom
Vice President of Analytics and Insights, TKO
Akosa Akpom leads the Analytics and Insights group for UFC and its parent organization, TKO, supporting data driven strategies that enhance fan engagement, brand partnerships, and growth initiatives worldwide. His work has helped shape major media rights agreements and redefine audience engagement through research and analytics.
Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater
Acting President, Nevada State University
Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater is a recognized leader in higher education and economic development. She was appointed by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents to serve as Acting President on October 17, 2025.Dr. Lopez Lasater has been pivotal in shaping and executing the University's vision and has contributed to its strategic planning and external partnerships, specifically as a leading architect of the SMART Growth Initiative which envisions the development of the University's 450 acres of vacant land in southeast Henderson. She also serves as the Executive Director of the Nevada State Campus Lands Corporation, a body chartered to guide the development and expansion of the University's Henderson campus.
Dr. Stacy Klippenstein
President, College of Southern Nevada
Dr. Stacy Klippenstein leads the largest community college in Nevada, serving more than 45,000 students annually. With more than three decades of experience in higher education leadership, he is deeply committed to student success, workforce readiness, and strong partnerships between education and industry that support the region's economic vitality.
John Penhollow
President of Business Operations, Vegas Golden Knights
John Penhollow brings a national sports and entertainment perspective to the board, with prior executive leadership roles in the NFL and Major League Baseball. His experience spans revenue strategy, corporate partnerships, and the development of world class sports facilities that drive economic impact and community engagement.
Jose Bustamante
President, Nevada Region for Howard Hughes
Jose Bustamante oversees real estate strategy and development for the Howard Hughes Nevada Region, including the nationally recognized Summerlin master planned community. With more than 20 years of experience in large scale commercial and mixed-use development, his leadership supports sustainable growth and long-term regional planning.
Philip Potamitis
Nevada Market Head, Western Alliance Bank
Philip Potamitis serves as Nevada Market Head for Western Alliance Bank, supporting commercial, industrial, real estate, and gaming banking operations across the state. With more than 30 years of experience across multiple industries, he brings deep financial expertise and insight into Southern Nevada's business environment.
Steven Peralta
Chief Strategic Officer, Touro University
Steven Peralta brings extensive experience in philanthropy, healthcare leadership, and community engagement. He previously served as President of the Nevada Donor Network Foundation, where he helped raise more than $12 million to support the establishment of a transplant institute in Nevada. His background includes senior leadership roles in healthcare education and fundraising, as well as service on community advisory and public health boards.
2026 LVGEA Board of Directors
The following reflects the full 2026 LVGEA Board of Directors, including organization and term expiration. For biography information for all LVGEA Board members, visit https://lvgea.org/lvgea-board-of-directors/.
- Akosa Akpom, UFC, 12/31/2027
- DeAndre Esteen, Barclays, 12/31/2026
- Dr. Kumud Acharya, Desert Research Institute, 12/31/2027
- Brian Kleven, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Hospitals, 12/31/2026
- Brian Wolf, Manpower, 12/31/2027
- Bryant Thornton, Republic Services, 12/31/2027
- Christina Erling, Barrick, 12/31/2027
- Denette Suddeth, PNC Bank, 12/31/2027
- Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater, Nevada State University, 12/31/2027
- Dr. Chris Heavey, UNLV, 12/31/2026
- Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, College of Southern Nevada, 12/31/2026
- Frank Martin, Martin Harris Construction, 12/31/2027
- Greg Gilbert, Holland and Hart, 12/31/2027
- Ivan Ferraz, Wells Fargo Bank, 12/31/2027
- Jackie Van Blaricum, HCA Healthcare Far West Division, 12/31/2026
- Jaime Cruz, Workforce Connections, 12/31/2027
- Mayor Joe Hardy, City of Boulder City, 12/31/2027
- John Penhollow, Vegas Golden Knights, 12/31/2027
- John Bailey, Bailey Kennedy, 12/31/2027
- John Cannito, The PENTA Building Group, 12/31/2027
- John Entsminger, Las Vegas Valley Water District, 12/31/2027
- Jose Bustamante, Howard Hughes, 12/31/2026
- Justin Carley, Las Vegas Raiders, 12/31/2027
- Justin Jones, Clark County, 12/31/2026
- Karen Haller, Southwest Gas Holdings, 12/31/2027
- Karlos LaSane II, Caesars Entertainment, 12/31/2027
- Kevin Schiller, Clark County, 12/31/2027
- Kim Sonerholm, UnitedHealthcare, 12/31/2026
- Lauri Perdue, University of Phoenix, 12/31/2027
- Marc Badain, The Athletics, 12/31/2026
- Mary Beth Sewald, Vegas Chamber, 12/31/2026
- Michael Bonner, Greenberg Traurig, 12/31/2027
- Mayor Michelle Romero, City of Henderson, 12/31/2027
- Mike Janssen, City of Las Vegas, 12/31/2026
- Mike Olson, Olson Precast Company, 12/31/2027
- Miles Dickson, Nevada Grant Lab, 12/31/2026
- Mitch Cloward, Intermountain Health, 12/31/2026
- Molly Hamrick, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, 12/31/2026
- Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces, 12/31/2026
- Philip Potamitis, Western Alliance Bank, 12/31/2027
- Dr. Renee Coffman, Roseman University, 12/31/2026
- Robert Lewis, Lewis Management Corp., 12/31/2027
- Scott Muelrath, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, 12/31/2026
- Shannon Petersen, Nevada State Bank, 12/31/2027
- Shelley Berkley, City of Las Vegas, 12/31/2026
- Stephanie Garcia Vause, City of Henderson, 12/31/2026
- Steve Westerman, Cox Business, 12/31/2027
- Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts, 12/31/2027
- Steven Peralta, Touro University, 12/31/2027
- Tom Burns, Governor's Office of Economic Development, 12/31/2026
- Tom Power, Sunshine Minting, 12/31/2026
- Tony Sanchez, NV Energy, 12/31/2026
- Wes Adams, Western States Contracting, 12/31/2026
LVGEA extends its sincere appreciation to each board member for their service and commitment to advancing Southern Nevada's economic future.
About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance
The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2025-2026. To learn more, visit Lvgea.org.
SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance
Share this article