The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Reaccredited by the International Economic Development Council

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) announces that the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) has once again been recognized as one of 94 economic development organizations accredited by IEDC as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO). Originally accredited in January 2018, the organization was reaccredited by IEDC following six successful years of activity as an AEDO member.

"The LVGEA displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor," said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.

The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. The program consists of two phases: a documentation review and an onsite visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, program, and staff of the candidate economic development organization.

"This is a peer review process that economic developers take very seriously; not only are we being evaluated to ensure we are following economic development organizational best practices on paper, it is put to the test in the site visit when the accreditation review committee confirms that information through a detailed assessment of the strength and alignment of our regional partners and our economic development operations," commented LVGEA President & CEO Danielle Casey, adding "I am extremely proud of our team and our community's efforts and grateful for this elite recognition."

"This reaccreditation is a powerful affirmation of the work LVGEA is doing on behalf of Southern Nevada," said Lauri Perdue, Board Chair of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. "Earning and maintaining AEDO status reflects our board's commitment to strong governance, strategic alignment, and measurable impact. It signals to our partners, investors, and prospective businesses that LVGEA operates at the highest professional standards and remains focused on delivering real results for our region's economic future."

Earning the AEDO accreditation tells the community and prospective businesses that the LVGEA has attained – and retained - a measure of excellence assuring that their trust is well placed, and their business is in good hands.

Maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years and is accomplished through documentation submission and/or onsite visits by a team of the AEDO subcommittee.

About the IEDC

The International Economic Development Council is the largest membership association serving economic and community development professionals in the world. With over 5,000 members nationwide and abroad, IEDC offers the economic development profession one source for information and professional development, one voice for the profession and one force for advocacy. For more information on the AEDO program, please contact AEDO Program Manager Dana Crater at 910-821-9245 or [email protected], or visit IEDC's website at http://www.iedconline.org/AEDO

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2026-2027. To learn more, visit Lvgea.org

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance