Elizabeth Taylor Brown, PhD, Recognized for Excellence in Psychology

With over 30 years of professional experience to her credit, Dr. Brown retired from West Virginia State University in 1997. Working as a professor of psychology and administrator at the university from 1985 until 1997, she also spent time as the chair of the department of psychology from 1985 to 1993. Earlier in her career, she was active as an instructor and associate professor at Cleveland State University and a lecturer and assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Dr. Brown began her career as a staff psychology at Standard Oil of Ohio in 1963.

Alongside her primary responsibilities, Dr. Brown has contributed her skills to a number of other professional endeavors. A personnel member at the Cleveland Research Co. from 1966 to 1981, she was also active as a consultant psychologist with the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court in Ohio from 1966 to 1967. An accomplished writer in her field, Dr. Brown has contributed numerous articles to professional journals throughout her career as well.

Dr. Brown has also been deeply involved in her local community. On the board of directors of the League of Women Voters in St. Louis from 1960 to 1963, she also spent time with the Arts and Education Council of St. Louis and the State of Missouri for Foreign Affairs during this time. Additionally, she worked as a docent with the Self Family Art Center in Hilton Head, South Carolina, from 1999 to 2004. A member of The Links, Inc., Dr. Brown is also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Fascinated with philosophy, psychology and the sciences and how they intermingle while completing her undergraduate degree, Dr. Brown obtained her Bachelor of Arts from the Ohio State University in 1952. After spending time active in the field, she completed her studies at Washington University in St. Louis, where she earned a Doctor of Philosophy in 1968. Dr. Brown has been a licensed clinical psychologist in Ohio since 1973 and in West Virginia since 1996.

Born in Cleveland to Talmadge Andrew Guy and Alberta Lois Carter, Dr. Brown spent many happy years married to her late husband, Dallas Coverdale Brown Jr. Furthermore, she is the proud mother of one child, Eugene Guy Taylor, and grandmother to one grandchildren, Lincoln Taylor. In her free time, Dr. Brown enjoys playing tennis and painting.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

https://www.marquiswhoswho.com

