ELK + ELK ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP & TEAM-WIDE NIL PARTNERSHIP WITH OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk + Elk is excited to announce a season-long sponsorship and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with the Ohio State Women's Basketball team. The program is the first of its kind for any Buckeyes' athletics program.

"The OSU Women's Basketball team is a clear example of how every member working as a team produces incredible results," said Managing Partner Jay Kelley. "This resonates perfectly with our internal philosophy regarding every member of our team playing a pivotal role in every legal matter. 'Every Client. Every Day.' mandates acknowledging every player."

Elk + Elk's partnership with the Ohio State women's basketball team is designed to emphasize the importance of every team member and how each player's uniqueness makes the team successful. The partnership includes in-arena content, social media campaigns, and a courtside interview segment, "Full Court Press," highlighting each team member.

"We're excited to be partnering with a firm like Elk + Elk," Kevin McGuff, Ohio State women's head coach, said. "With their reputation, it's going to be a very impactful partnership for our program. This is a great opportunity for our team."

About Elk + Elk and Ohio State Athletics Relationship

The relationship between Elk + Elk and Ohio State Athletics is managed by multimedia rightsholder Ohio State Sports Properties, the locally based team of LEARFIELD – the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Ohio State Sports Properties, which does not represent the student-athletes themselves, collaborates with corporate partners to maximize their sponsorship agreements with the inclusion of NIL programs and the integration of the university's marks and logos as part of those programs.

About Elk + Elk

The Elk + Elk® personal injury law firm represents clients in cases throughout Ohio. The firm has 19 trial attorneys with experience in motor vehicle collisions, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, defective products, workplace accidents, and premises liability. Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. has offices located at 6105 Parkland Boulevard, Suite 200, Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124, and eight other locations in Ohio. For more information, visit elkandelk.com.

