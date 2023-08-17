ELK + ELK'S MARILENA DISILVIO RECOGNIZED BY BEST LAWYERS® AS 2024 LAWYER OF THE YEAR

Four Elk + Elk attorneys included in The Best Lawyers in America® 2024 Edition

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk + Elk is excited to announce that Partner Marilena DiSilvio has been named The Best Lawyers® 2024 Personal Injury "Lawyer of the Year" in Cleveland.

Elk + Elk would also like to congratulate the four lawyers named to 2024 The Best Lawyers in America® list:

Jay Kelley, Phillip Kuri, Marilena DiSilvio, Curtis M. Fifner

James M. Kelley III – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Phillip A. Kuri – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Marilena DiSilvio – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Partner Marilena DiSilvio has been awarded "Lawyer of the Year", recognizing her exceptional legal skills and accomplishments. With a dynamic medical background as a neonatal intensive care nurse, DiSilvio specializes in birth injuries, medical negligence, wrongful death, and personal injury cases.

Managing Partner Jay Kelley has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2016 for his work in personal injury and medical malpractice cases. He received the 2021 'Lawyer of the Year' award for medical malpractice law in Cleveland.

Partner Phillip Kuri, a partner at Elk + Elk since 2012, is recognized in Best Lawyers for his representation in personal injury cases. He focuses on serious injuries like medical malpractice, trucking accidents, and faulty products.

Attorney Curtis M. Fifner, recognized since 2021 by Best Lawyers for his work in personal injury cases, Fifner joined Elk + Elk in 2021. Fifner's practice areas include medical and nursing negligence, wrongful death, trucking and car crashes, and serious personal injury claims.

About Elk + Elk

The Elk + Elk® personal injury law firm represents clients in cases throughout Ohio. The firm has 19 trial attorneys with experience in motor vehicle collisions, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, defective products, workplace accidents, and premises liability. Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. has offices located throughout Ohio, including Mayfield Heights, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron, Canton, Dayton, Toledo, and Youngstown. For more information, visit elkandelk.com.

