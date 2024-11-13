Elk + Elk Celebrates Second Year of Sponsorship & Team-Wide NIL Sponsorship With Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk + Elk is thrilled to announce the renewal of its season-long sponsorship and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements with the Ohio State Women's Basketball team. Building on last year's historic groundbreaking collaboration, this relationship continues to be the first of its kind for Buckeyes athletics, strengthening the connection between Elk + Elk and Ohio State Athletics.

"We are excited to have an NIL agreement with the Women's basketball team, inclusive of all team members, again. We recognize that every Buckeye contributes to the team's success, so we wanted our agreement to reflect this value," said Managing Partner Jay Kelley. "We have loved to see the growth in support for women's basketball over the last several years and seeing how incredible Ohio State student-athletes are! Go Bucks!"

The sponsorship will again feature in-arena content, expanded social media campaigns, and a fan-favorite courtside interview segment, "Full Court Press," spotlighting each team member. Through these channels, Elk + Elk aims to celebrate the dedication, skill, and sportsmanship of every player on the team while reaching and inspiring Buckeyes fans across Ohio.

"We are excited to once again partner with Elk + Elk on this special NIL campaign," Kevin McGuff, Ohio State women's head coach, said. "We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to have each of our players share their unique story."

About Elk + Elk and Ohio State Athletics Relationship

The relationship between Elk + Elk and Ohio State Athletics is managed by multimedia rightsholder Ohio State Sports Properties, the locally based team of LEARFIELD – the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Ohio State Sports Properties, which does not represent the student-athletes themselves, collaborates with corporate sponsors to maximize their sponsorship agreements with the inclusion of NIL programs and the integration of the university's marks and logos as part of those programs.

About Elk + Elk

Elk + Elk Co., Ltd. is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and in Seattle, WA. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation and product defects.

