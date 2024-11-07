MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, Best Lawyers® announce the "Best Law Firms" rankings. This honor underscores the firm's dedication to serving clients with exceptional legal expertise and unwavering commitment. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights Elk + Elk's responsibility to advocate for injury victims across Ohio.

Elk + Elk has been ranked in the 2025 Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list regionally in two practice areas. These rankings reflect the firm's skills, determination, and focus on making a positive impact for clients.

Elk + Elk Recognized in 2025 "Best Law Firms" Rankings

Elk + Elk Received the Following Rankings in the 2025 Best Law Firms® "Best Law Firms"

About Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"

Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" recognizes firms for their excellence and expertise in their practice for peers and clients. Rankings are based on peer reviews, law firm surveys, leader surveys, and client feedback.

After millions of evaluations of thousands of law firms in 75 national practice areas, firm and client votes gave the 2025 rankings. These rankings represent the utmost respect from other leading lawyers and clients in the same community and practice areas.

About Elk + Elk

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and in Seattle, WA. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation and product defects.

