Elk Valley Casino Strategically Deploys QCI Enterprise Platform to Optimize Customer Experience

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk Valley Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) have embarked on an innovative journey. The renowned casino located in Crescent City, CA has commenced the installation of the QCI Enterprise Platform, a platform that is setting a new standard in the industry for data-driven operations and customer experiences.

With the QCI platform being rolled out across the premises, Elk Valley Casino's marketing and player development teams are on the cusp of a comprehensive training program. This implementation symbolizes a significant step in harnessing the power of technology for superior customer service.

Michael White, Director of Marketing & Player Development, Elk Valley Casino, emphasized their commitment, "Elk Valley is committed to providing the best customer experience at our property. With the QCI Platform we now have the power to ensure no carded customer goes unnoticed by our Player Development team while the customer journey is rewarding for both the guest and the property's revenue goals."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, reciprocated the enthusiasm, "We appreciate that after significant research and a thorough vetting of several products in the market, Elk Valley Casino Resort selected the QCI Enterprise Platform. We collaborate daily with the 1,800 player development professionals using our host tool to constantly add features and functionality for ease-of-use."

This progressive venture brings together Elk Valley Casino's commitment to top-notch customer experiences and QCI's expertise in delivering ground-breaking technological solutions for the gaming and hospitality industries. The implementation of the QCI Enterprise Platform is set to mark a new chapter in the casino's journey towards optimizing resources and profits, managing marketing campaigns, and boosting customer loyalty.

ABOUT Elk Valley Casino

Elk Valley Casino officially reopened in April 2022 after it was relocated and rebuilt next to historic highway 101 with over 300 new and familiar slot machines, the Paula Jo's Poker Room, an upgraded Betty Green Event Center, and the Warrior's Bar and Grill and where you can take in the panoramic view of the northern California coast while being near the largest trees on earth.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools for the gaming and hospitality industries. This ground-breaking, highly configured software is installed in 115+ casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and The Bahamas and provides tooling for gaming operators managing $22 billion+ in annual gross gaming revenue. These products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology enabling coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence