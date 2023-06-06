Elk Valley Casino Strategically Deploys QCI Enterprise Platform to Optimize Customer Experience

News provided by

Quick Custom Intelligence

06 Jun, 2023, 13:47 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk Valley Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) have embarked on an innovative journey. The renowned casino located in Crescent City, CA has commenced the installation of the QCI Enterprise Platform, a platform that is setting a new standard in the industry for data-driven operations and customer experiences.

With the QCI platform being rolled out across the premises, Elk Valley Casino's marketing and player development teams are on the cusp of a comprehensive training program. This implementation symbolizes a significant step in harnessing the power of technology for superior customer service.

Michael White, Director of Marketing & Player Development, Elk Valley Casino, emphasized their commitment, "Elk Valley is committed to providing the best customer experience at our property. With the QCI Platform we now have the power to ensure no carded customer goes unnoticed by our Player Development team while the customer journey is rewarding for both the guest and the property's revenue goals."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, reciprocated the enthusiasm, "We appreciate that after significant research and a thorough vetting of several products in the market, Elk Valley Casino Resort selected the QCI Enterprise Platform. We collaborate daily with the 1,800 player development professionals using our host tool to constantly add features and functionality for ease-of-use."

This progressive venture brings together Elk Valley Casino's commitment to top-notch customer experiences and QCI's expertise in delivering ground-breaking technological solutions for the gaming and hospitality industries. The implementation of the QCI Enterprise Platform is set to mark a new chapter in the casino's journey towards optimizing resources and profits, managing marketing campaigns, and boosting customer loyalty.

ABOUT Elk Valley Casino
Elk Valley Casino officially reopened in April 2022 after it was relocated and rebuilt next to historic highway 101 with over 300 new and familiar slot machines, the Paula Jo's Poker Room, an upgraded Betty Green Event Center, and the Warrior's Bar and Grill and where you can take in the panoramic view of the northern California coast while being near the largest trees on earth.

ABOUT QCI
The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools for the gaming and hospitality industries. This ground-breaking, highly configured software is installed in 115+ casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and The Bahamas and provides tooling for gaming operators managing $22 billion+ in annual gross gaming revenue. These products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology enabling coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

Also from this source

Rojelio Rubio, General Manager, Cliff Castle Casino, "We are excited to begin using the QCI Enterprise Platform as it combines slots, tables, host, and marketing tooling into one data-rich experience."

Baha Mar Casino in The Bahamas Successfully Upgrades to Version 5.2 of the QCI Enterprise Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.