Elkin, GHR Healthcare CEO, to Speak at Health Care Recruitment Conference

DALLAS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet Elkin, President and CEO of GHR Healthcare, will be a featured speaker at the 45th Health Care Recruitment Conference hosted by the National Association of Health Care Recruiters (NAHCR) being held in Philadelphia, PA July 30 through August 2, 2019. Entitled 'Get R.E.A.L. – How to Become a Destination Employer,' Elkin will be joined by Mary Dougherty, Vice President of Human Resources for Philadelphia Academic Health System for the August 1st lecture.

Janet Elkin, GHR Healthcare President & CEO

"As almost any hospital or healthcare organization can attest to, recruiting in the healthcare industry today is extremely difficult," said Janet Elkin. "Yet, at the same time, being fully staffed is a key part of delivering quality patient care. Our session is designed to help recruiters better understand their role in the process and provide a practical guide to future success."

The Health Care Recruitment Conference is the single most important event targeted specifically to health care recruitment professionals. It delivers an excellent educational agenda combined with numerous networking opportunities for attendees. Founded in 1975, NAHCR is a professional health care organization dedicated to the professional growth and advancement of healthcare recruiters within a dynamic health care environment.

"We're very excited to be part of this conference and to have the opportunity to share with attendees the insights and experiences we've gathered throughout our careers," said Mary Dougherty. "Recruiters play such an important role in an organization's hiring success. They serve as the face of a facility, and the first exposure a candidate has to the organization's culture and personality."

The 45th Health Care Recruitment Conference will be held July 30 – August 2, at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel.

About GHR Healthcare and Janet Elkin

GHR Healthcare is the parent company to a family of operating brands focused on healthcare and community-based staffing: General Healthcare Resources, GHR Travel Nursing, GHR Education, GHR Human Services, GHR Technology and GHR Search. Through these brands they provide a variety of workforce strategies and solutions, including contingent, per diem, long-term contract, travel, MSP, RPO and direct hire services to clients nationwide.

As an expert in the healthcare staffing segment, Janet Elkin is a frequent media guest and speaker, providing insights on the recruiting, employment and human resource challenges facing healthcare today. For more information, visit www.GHRHealthcare.com.

